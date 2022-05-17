Final Fantasy 15 hits 10m sales after more than five years

Final Fantasy 15 has now sold more than 10m copies worldwide since its launch back in November 2016.

The new sales milestone was announced today via the official Final Fantasy 15 Twitter account.

While a sizable number, it's interesting to compare it to the 11.8m copies sold by the Square Enix-published Rise of the Tomb Raider, launched back in 2015, or the 14.5m copies sold by the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot - especially in light of Square Enix ditching its western game studios, such as Tomb Raider's Crystal Dynamics.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Will Square Enix's Japanese studios be sold next?

By comparison, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, released in April 2020, has so far notched up 5m sales.

Last year, Square Enix said the ever-popular MMO Final Fantasy 14 had more than 25 million registered players, and was the most profitable game in the series to date.

The franchise's next mainline entry, Final Fantasy 16, still lacks a release date. It's in development for PS5, with work being lead by FF14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida.

This month, Yoshida said FF16 was now "greatly coming together", and that we should expect a fresh trailer in the near future.