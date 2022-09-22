Fans think Lucasfilm Games is teasing a Maniac Mansion return

Fans think Lucasfilm Games is teasing a Maniac Mansion returnYou tentacle my fancy.
Return to Monkey Island has just come out, and the reception to it has been overwhelmingly positive. This reception has, of course, not been missed by those at Lucasfilm Games, or more specifically, Craig Derrick who worked with Ron Gilbert and co to get the game released.
Now, Derrick has shared his delight at all the positive feedback for Return to Monkey Island in a heartfelt Twitter thread.
This alone is nice but not especially newsworthy. However, at the end of his thread, Derrick wrote some simple words that have caught the world's eye: "I'll be standing by when it's time to go BACK TO THE MANSION!"
Many have now surmised that the mansion Derrick is referring to is that of Maniac Mansion, Lucasfilms' first self-published game from 1987.
This game was designed by Gary Winnick and a certain Ron Gilbert, and saw players solving various puzzles as they made their way through the mansion of the fictional Edison family.
I'm sure more will be said throughout the weeks and months ahead, but for now, I'll be standing by when it's time to go BACK TO THE MANSION!— Craig Derrick (@craigderrick) September 20, 2022
While this tweet alone may not be enough to conclude that Derrick was indeed teasing a revival of the point and click adventure, others have pointed out that he similarly tweeted about his desire to return to the mansion back in August.
Again, with a confident use of capitals, Derrick tweeted: "I know that I must... GO BACK TO THE MANSION!" Accompanying this tweet was a trailer for the 1989 EGA enhanced version of Maniac Mansion.
I know that I must…— Craig Derrick (@craigderrick) August 24, 2022
GO BACK TO THE MANSION! https://t.co/41NVVAFPBS
Eurogamer will keep you posted if these teases do ultimately bear fruit. Would you like to see the green tentacle again?
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.