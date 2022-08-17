Fans believe Death Stranding may soon hit PC Game Pass

A change to the PC Game Pass Twitter profile picture has fans believing Death Stranding may be on the way.

The image, behind the PC Game Pass logo, is of a rugged landscape very similar to the Icelandic-inspired hills of Death Stranding.

While Kojima Production's game was published by PlayStation for console release, the PC release was published by 505 Games - the Director's Cut was released earlier this year.

Watch on YouTube Death Stranding Director's Cut: PC vs PlayStation 5 Graphics Analysis

The Twitter account cheekily posted: "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic" to get fans speculating.

sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 16, 2022

Many linked the image to a specific hill and rock formation in Death Stranding, adding to the validity of speculation.

Others believe it might be from Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice - that game is already on PC Game Pass and the sequel is on the way, though there's no release date.

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard brought up accusations that Sony was paying developers "blocking rights" to prevent Microsoft adding certain games to its Game Pass subscriptions.

It's unknown if this was the case with Death Stranding, but perhaps any exclusivity rights have now expired.