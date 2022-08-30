Facebook Gaming app to shut down in October

The Facebook Gaming app will shut down on iOS and Android from 28th October.

After this date, the app will no longer work.

The app is used to watch Facebook Gaming livestreams, though these will still be available within the main Facebook app.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Breaking Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it

Though Facebook Gaming itself will continue, the app cancellation is a worrying indication the service is struggling to compete with Twitch and YouTube Gaming.

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you've done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched. This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook," reads a statement.

"Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn't changed, and you'll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app."

The app first launched in 2020.

😬 pic.twitter.com/P6mDEFRheo — Gothalion (@Gothalion) August 29, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Biggest rival Twitch recently amended its exclusivity policy, allowing streamers to livestream across rival platforms.