F1 Manager 2022 finally Haas a release date

Frontier Developments' F1 Manager 2022 sim finally has a release date: 30th August 2022.

Where most games focus on the driving, F1 Manager 2022 has you stepping up to Team Principal to lead your team to championship glory.

A brand new trailer has been released, showing a first look at in-game footage. Check it out below.

Realism is at the core of the experience, with a full roster of world-class drivers from across F1, F2 and F3 to choose from in the team. F1 drivers have been realistically replicated, not just in their looks but their driving style and temperament.

Races themselves are then shown in broadcast-style visuals, with familiar camera angles across all 22 Grand Prix circuits and commentary from Sky Sports lead F1 commentator David Croft and former F1 driver Karun Chandhok.

For the player, though, it all starts ahead of the race. You'll need to scout and invest in staff, develop and assess cars and components, and select a strong duo of drivers, all while keeping the board and sponsors happy.

Then it's choosing tires ahead of each race, deciding race strategy, and issuing realtime authentic team-radio commands to react to dynamic races, featuring changing weather, safety cars, and red flags.

To see more check out the Be The Boss trailer below.

F1 Manager 2022 will be released across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

