If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ex-BioWare boss' Victorian fantasy adventure Nightingale delayed to 2023

Due to Unreal Engine 5 upgrade.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Inflexion Games, the studio founded by former BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn, has announced a delay for its Victorian fantasy adventure Nightingale, with the game now expected to enter early access some time next year.

Nightingale, described as a "shared world survival crafting game", was initially announced a few years back, but got its first proper unveiling at last year's The Game Awards. Its reveal was accompanied by an eye-catching trailer in which well-dressed ladies and gents travelled through portals to strange new worlds, full of wonderfully unsettling eldritch creatures.

Inflexion was initially aiming to launch Nightingale into early access at some point this year, but the developer has now revised that plan, pushing the game's early access release back into the "first half of 2023".

Watch on YouTube
Nightingale Game - Official Reveal Trailer.

"The move is based on two considerations," it explained in a statement posted to Twitter. "The first is an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. After reviewing the potential UE5 has to offer, we have decided on upgrading now rather than waiting until after release."

"Secondly," it continued, "Inflexion Games is committed to delivering the best possible experience and fulfilling the promise of what Nightingale's universe of realms has to offer players. To achieve that the additional time will allow the team to make key improvements, bolster content and polish gameplay".

Inflexion says it will be sharing more on Nightingale, including developer updates, "in the coming weeks". Additionally, specific timings for its revised release will come "at a later stage."

"Until then," the developer's statement concludes, "we thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for what we're making. It may take a little longer for the mystical Fae portals to open, but we appreciate you taking this journey with us."

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch