Nightingale offline play a priority, developer says

Inflexion is prioritising an offline play mode for Nightingale. This follows on from player feedback, with many questioning the developer's decision to make Nightingale online-only on its early access release earlier this month.

In an update on Steam, the Nightingale team said its vision was always to "create an interconnected series of Realms, with the idea of allowing for co-operative exploration in mind - a universe bigger than a single Realm or server".

As such, the studio made the decision early on to support co-op from day one, rather than focus on an offline mode.

Nightingale | Release Date Trailer | gamescom 2023 Nightingale release date trailer.

"Co-operative gameplay associated with having party members across multiple Realms was the more technically challenging problem and therefore the one we chose to tackle first," Inflexion explained. "Looking back on that decision, we misjudged what some of you were looking for in your experience."

The studio is now "prioritising and developing" an offline mode. It has not laid out a specific timeframe for when we can expect this mode to be introduced, only saying it will be released "as soon as feasible".

As well as this mode, the developer is also working on a number of other updates, including new content and bug fixes. Inflexion said it will share more on these in "the coming days", so stay tuned.

"Thank you to everyone who has stepped into the Realms with us so far - the journey has just begun and we look forward to sharing it with you all," the developer closed.

Eurogamer's Matt Wales went hands-on with the game earlier this month. You can read his thoughts about it all in Eurogamer's Nightingale preview.