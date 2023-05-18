Gaslamp fantasy Nightingale has early access launch delayed

Nightingale, the forthcoming "gaslamp fantasy" survival game from ex-Bioware boss Aaryn Flynn, has had its early access release delayed.

Originally slated for the first half of 2023, early access will now begin this autumn.

"The reason for the release shift is simple: the playtest process is working," said Flynn in a new developer update video detailing the delay (see below).

Watch on YouTube Autumn Launch, Workbench Updates and More | Nightingale Dev Update

"The feedback we've been receiving from players has been invaluable and the extra time will allow us to continue the progress we've been making, while not jeopardising the health of our team.

"There are a number of things we want to do with this extra time, from quality of life improvements like crafting bench animations, to tuning and progression and pacing, to continuing to work to make the realms feel as mystical and amazing as they can be."

A side effect of the delay is allowing the team to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.2.

Over the next few months, the team at Inflexion Games will continue to listen to feedback during playtest sessions.

In fact, the next playtest will take place in the coming week - players who wish to participate can register their interest on the Nightingale website.

The video also revealed additions to crafting tables and some new creatures.

Players will be able to build around their crafting tables and certain adjacent items will provide buffs and debuffs to the items created.

New creatures, meanwhile, are inspired by elephants, lizards, and some oversized creepy crawlies.

For more on Nightingale, you can read my hands-off preview of the game ahead of the Game Awards last year.