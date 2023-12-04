If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nightingale opens registrations for stress test

Ahead of early access launch in February.

Puck with his mask on floating in Nightingale
Image credit: Inflexion Games
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Nightingale developer Inflexion Games has announced it'll be conducting stress tests for the game's servers in early 2024.

The "gaslamp fantasy" survival game is currently in closed testing, but the stress test will be an open playtest.

Inflexion Games is inviting players to help "break the portal network" and all you need to do if you're interested in taking part is request access to the playtest on Nightingale's Steam page.

The developer notes that if you've been involved in previous playtesting for Nightingale, this does not grant access to the stress test and you need to sign up on Steam to be eligible.

The test will happen in "early" 2024, and Inflexion says it'll release more information, dates, and times for the stress test in January. The studio said it hopes players will be able to try the first couple of hours of the game "without interruption".

In the most recent developer update video, Inflexion said it's aiming to accommodate "as many people as we can" for the stress test. Inflexion also revealed Puck, the omniscient fae who will guide players, is voiced by English actor Mark Warren, who currently plays the title role in crime drama series Van der Valk.

The latest developer update on Nightingale from Inflexion.

After a string of delays, Nightingale is currently set to launch into early access on 22nd February, 2024. Ed (Nightingale - no relation to the game) got to take a look around the world of Nightingale at Gamescom earlier this year, where he was impressed by its Victorian era meets high fantasy setting.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Nightingale

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure PC PS5 Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments