Nightingale launches in early access next February

Nightingale, the upcoming "gaslamp fantasy" game from Inflexion Games, will launch in early access on 22nd February.

The developer shared this news at this evening's Gamescom Opening Night Live event, where it also debuted a new trailer for its shared-world survival crafting title. This trailer gave us a new look at Nightingale's Sun Giant, one of the rare apex creatures found in the Faewilds.

You can have a watch for yourself below.

Here is a new look at Nightingale from Inflexion Games.

In a press release regarding Nightingale's new early access date, Inflexion Games admitted it's a little bit later than we were initially expecting. However, the studio said it is "committed to quality" and takes "player satisfaction very seriously".

"We want to ensure that the game delivers on the expectations of our community, who have played a vital role in the development to date," Inflexion Games CEO and former Bioware boss Aaryn Flynn said on this new date.

"We strive to ensure that Nightingale not only fulfils our vision but also becomes a cherished place for our players to explore and discover with their friends for many years to come."

Image credit: Inflexion Games

Nightingale was initially set to release in early access some time in 2022. Its release then got pushed back to the first half of 2023. This date then got moved again, this time to the autumn. At this time, the developer said it made the decision following feedback from playtests of the game.

"The feedback we've been receiving from players has been invaluable and the extra time will allow us to continue the progress we've been making, while not jeopardising the health of our team," the developer said in May.

"There are a number of things we want to do with this extra time, from quality of life improvements like crafting bench animations, to tuning and progression and pacing, to continuing to work to make the realms feel as mystical and amazing as they can be."

For more on Nightingale, you can read our Ed's hands-off preview of the game from last year.