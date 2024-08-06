Nightingale studio "not satisfied with where the game is at", says Inflexion CEO Aaryn Flynn

Inflexion Games, the studio behind gaslamp fantasy survival game Nightingale, is "not satisfied with where the game is at".

That's according to CEO Aaryn Flynn, who spoke alongside art and audio director Neil Thomson in a particularly candid video discussing what's next for the early access game.

Since its release into early access six months ago, Inflexion has focused on quality of life changes, bug fixes, and adding in the much-requested offline mode. Now, the team is looking to better fulfil its original vision and address shortcomings to the experience.

"We are not satisfied with where the game is at, we're not satisfied with the overall sentiment, we're not satisfied with our player numbers," admitted Flynn.

While the game has an all-time peak of 47,500 concurrent players, it's currently peaking at just a couple of hundred players each day.

Now the team is debating what's core to the game and what it's comfortable adjusting.

To that end, a big update is planned for the end of summer. One major change is adding more structure and clearer progression, as the pair admit the game is currently too open-ended and requires players to be self-motivated in setting goals.

Higher build limits are also on the way, allowing players to create larger and more complex structures, as well as more variety in its fantastical realms. Central to the experience is the sense of adventure, so the team is keen to fulfil that promise.

Further, the pair thanked the community for its support and noted that all positive and constructive feedback is welcomed.

Our Bertie was disappointed with the game after release, noting the fun is always "just around the corner".

"Mostly, I've been in dogged pursuit of an excitement that eludes me, hoping it'll be around the next corner I turn, in the next gear tier I unlock," he wrote in his Nightingale impressions. "But every corner seems to just bring another corner, and so around and around I go, getting somewhere but never there."