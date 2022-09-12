If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Eurogamer Newscast: Ubisoft moves forwards, bets big on Assassin's Creed

The publisher attempts to lay out its future - as well as that of its flagship franchise.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Ubisoft has announced an array of new Assassin's Creed games, and Eurogamer has exclusive details on how Ubisoft's flagship franchise will be shaken up by the arrival of its ambitious new Infinity platform, which will redefine the scope and ongoing story of future releases.

Outside of the Animus, this past weekend was also a major moment for Ubisoft itself, as it emerged from a period of relative silence following a bruising few years of scandal, takeover rumours, and further discontent surrounding its NFT plans. If you missed it, I spoke with Ubisoft boss Yves Guillmot about all of that.

Ubisoft Forward seemed aptly named, with a look over the horizon to a brighter future for the company. But questions remain - as Tom Phillips, Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan discuss.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Ubisoft moves forwards, bets big on Assassin's Creed.
Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch