Ubisoft has announced an array of new Assassin's Creed games, and Eurogamer has exclusive details on how Ubisoft's flagship franchise will be shaken up by the arrival of its ambitious new Infinity platform, which will redefine the scope and ongoing story of future releases.

Outside of the Animus, this past weekend was also a major moment for Ubisoft itself, as it emerged from a period of relative silence following a bruising few years of scandal, takeover rumours, and further discontent surrounding its NFT plans. If you missed it, I spoke with Ubisoft boss Yves Guillmot about all of that.

Ubisoft Forward seemed aptly named, with a look over the horizon to a brighter future for the company. But questions remain - as Tom Phillips, Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan discuss.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Ubisoft moves forwards, bets big on Assassin's Creed.