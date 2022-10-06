This week on the Eurogamer Newscast we're discussing the avalance of announcements to come from CD Projekt Red, maker of The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077.

Taking a leaf out of Ubisoft's recent playbook - when it lay the entirety of its Assassin's Creed plans on the table - CD Projekt Red has done similar, discussing projects which we'll see release across the whole of the next decade. There's going to be a new trilogy of new Witcher games, a Cyberpunk sequel, a new IP and various other spin-offs - though there was no word on Cyberpunk's standalone multiplayer portion, and still no firm date for The Witcher 3's long-awaited current-gen console update.

With questions still to answer about what we'd known was coming, how likely is it we'll see any of these fresh projects soon? And if not, why announce them now? Tom Phillips, Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Ishraq Subhan share their thoughts.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Are CD Projekt's Cyberpunk and Witcher plans too ambitious?