Eurogamer Newscast: After Monkey Island and Max Payne, what should get revived next?

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we're celebrating the return of Monkey Island and Max Payne!

A brilliant April Fool's announcement from Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert has become a very-real revival for everyone's favourite pirate Guybrush Threepwood. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto maker Rockstar is lending the Max Payne franchise back to Control developer Remedy.

Chatting with me about all this - and what we'd like to see revived next - are Eurogamer news reporters Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy. We discuss playing as a digital Sam Lake, mangle poor Guybrush's name, and hum the F-Zero theme tune.