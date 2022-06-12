"Embody a person unable to exit his own house" in new horror Luto

New psychological horror Luto has debuted an all-new gameplay trailer at Future Games Show.

A psychological horror game that explores "grief and loss in a familiar environment", Luto hails from Spanish studio Broken Bird Games and should feel familiar to anyone who spent time with Kojima's P.T.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Luto is a first person psychological horror narrative experience where you will "embody a person unable to exit his own house". "Finding the way to leave it will lead you through a series of paths that will challenge your senses," the Steam store description states.

As we can expect themes of anxiety, depression, and suicide, the game advises it "may not be suitable for all audiences". It also explores "different phobias", too, including monophobia (fear of being alone), claustrophobia, agoraphobia, and nyctophobia (fear of the dark).

As yet there's no confirmed release date, but right now it's slated to release sometime in 2022 on PC, PS4, and PS5, too.

For more of the latest news straight out of not-E3 week, here's our round-up of the Summer Game Fest show and PlayStation State of Play.

There's still plenty of big announcements to come, of course, so to watch the action live yourself, check out our E3 2022 schedule.