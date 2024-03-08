Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator released early for free

Ahead of the release of Dragon's Dogma 2 later this month, Capcom has made the character creator available to download.

It means players can create up to five designs for both their Arisen and main Pawn ahead of time, which will transfer to the main game.

And when the character creator is this detailed, getting ahead of the game is a massive win.

The tool is available for free across all platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Players are already noting how detailed the creator is and coming up with some bizarre characters.

Check out this elongated guy!

#DragonsDogma2 character creator goes hard

Of course, the Killmonger Dreads are included, but as X user Kami notes there are a decent number of authentic hairstyles.

Dragon's Dogma 2's character creator is pretty insane. Pretty much every inch of the body can be customized. All the way down to your elbow angle lol.



Dragon's Dogma 2's character creator is pretty insane. Pretty much every inch of the body can be customized. All the way down to your elbow angle lol.

Decent selection of options for natural hair as well. No more Killmonger cut.

You can even customise teeth!

THERE ARE CHECKBOXES FOR TEETH

Dragon's Dogma 2 was also shown at last night's Capcom Highlights showcase (video above).

Director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi showed off more of the game's emergent gameplay and the impact of player decisions.

Further, there will be Pawns created by streamers and content creators available for players to download in-game, which includes Elden Ring player MissMikkaa and former Nintendo Minute presenter Krysta.

Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released on 22nd March. For more on the game, check out our preview.

For more on character creators and the need for diverse representation, check out Eurogamer's investigation into the ultimate character creator.