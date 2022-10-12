Where to buy Intel Arc GPUs: US, UK, Canadian and European prices

Intel's Arc series of GPUs has meant that it's now a three horse race as Team Blue looks to provide a formidable alternative to the longstanding dichotomy between AMD and Nvidia's entries that gamers have faced for ages. To help you decide whether they're worth a go, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the Arc A770 and A750, from their price and performance to where you can actually buy 'em once they go on sale. So, why are these new Arc GPUs so hotly anticipated? Well, these graphics cards are actually very strong performers in modern games that use APIs like DX12 and Vulkan, with the A750 and A770 often outperforming the RTX 3060 while costing less. With RT in the mix, we're often looking at performance closer to the RTX 3060 Ti. You can check out our Intel Arc A750 and A770 review for more game benchmarks, but the overall picture is surprisingly rosy - despite some issues running older games and the incredible performance penalty using these cards without Resizeable BAR enabled on your motherboard. So, without further ado, here's all the important things you need to know about the Arc A770 and A750 GPUs, including where to buy them, their prices and a whole lot more.

Where can you buy the Intel Arc A770 and A750 in Europe? You can buy the Arc A770 and Arc A750 from a range of major European retailers, which we've summarised in a handy table below. It seems especially strange that there's only one UK retailer earmarked in Ebuyer, but if there happens to be more, we'll be sure to add them here. Retailer Price Range Ebuyer (UK) £329 — £399 Cybertek (France) €360 — €430 LDLC (France) TBA PC Componentes (Spain) €450 Komplett (Nordics) 2.899 — 3.499 kr. Notebooksbillinger (Germany) €349 — €419 Komputronik (Poland) TBA

Where can you buy the Intel Arc A770 and A750 in America and Canada? The Arc A770 and A750 is available from a decent range of stores across America and Canada, which we've summarised in a handy table below. Stock may sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren't able to order from your normal go-to! Retailer Price Range Newegg (US) $290 — $350 Micro Center (US) TBA Canada Computers (Canada) $399 — $449 Memory Express (Canada) TBA

How fast are the Arc A770 and A750? Of course, our full review on both the Arc A770 and A750 will give you all the details you need as to how fast these cards are, but in short, they'll be more than good enough for those who want solid 1080p gaming. The A770 is comparable to an RTX 3060 and an RX 6600 XT in terms of price and performance, as is the A750 too, which actually offered benchmark results that were rather similar to the A770, with a percentage margin of between three and 10 percent in favour of the A770. The margin in performance between the Intel Arc series of cards here and the RTX 3060 and RX 6600 XT is actually less at 1400p as opposed to 1080p, but regardless, in AAA titles such as Gears 5, you'll be able to grab an average output of 60fps at 1440p, and 83fps at 1080p, which is solid. Watch on YouTube Here's the Digital Foundry video review of these important graphics cards. These cards are especially good for content creators, with AV1 encoding providing a massive quality boost versus older H.264 and H.265 at the same bitrate, or alternatively a much lower bitrate while maintaining the same quality. The only real disadvantage of these cards is their DX9 and DX11 performance, graphics APIs that have become much less popular over the last five years but make up a large proportion of older games. Here, the Intel GPUs are hamstrung by a relatively immature driver and performance suffers as a result. Similarly, you shouldn't get the Arc GPUs if your system doesn't support Resizeable BAR, a technology that allows more direct access to GPU memory - without it enabled, performance tanks. Thankfully, most motherboards made in the last three plus years do support the feature.

What are the prices of the Arc A770 and A750? Intel's recommended retail prices are $349 for the Arc A770 16GB, $329 for the Arc A770 8GB and $289 for the Arc A750 8GB. We recommend the A770 16GB - the extra RAM comes relatively cheap and offers some measure of future-proofing - and the A750 for more budget-oriented builds. Expect similar prices in the UK and EU, as you'll see from the retailer listings above.

What are the specs of the Arc A770 and A750? The specs of the new Intel Arc series GPUs aren't half bad for the price, and bring with them some intriguing features, too. You can see this for yourself in our table below. Arc A770 16GB Arc A770 8GB Arc A750 8GB Xe Cores 32 32 28 Graphics Clock 2100MHz 2100MHz 2050MHz TBP 225W 225W 225W Memory Size 16GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Price $349 $329 $289

That's all the Intel Arc order info we've come across so far. Of course, we'll return to update this page regularly with all the best Arc A770 and A750 prices as soon as when we spot them, so do stay tuned!