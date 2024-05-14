This speedy 256GB Lexar Play microSD card is an absolute steal from Amazon

Speedy microSD cards continue to become even better value for money than their were previously as prices keep falling, making them a more sensible choice for use in handheld consoles, drones, action cameras, and even more besides. For instance, this 256GB Lexar Play microSD is one we've recommended in the past for those use cases, and it's down to £16 from Amazon from a retail price of £30.

With the speeds in mind, that's a seriously good deal on a card we've recommended in the past for Steam Deck. A large part of that recommendation is the blend of a reasonably large capacity for storing games on, as well as its rated speeds. This specific Lexar card is rated for up to 150MB/s sequential reads, smashing the requirements needed for this card to attain an A2 rating. This makes it an especially snappy choice for use in a Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Asus ROG Ally, or all manner of other devices, such as for action cameras recording at 4K/60fps, or in drones, too.

The fact also remains that you're getting 256GB of space which is also rather handy. It means you'll certainly be able to fit a fair amount games on this Lexar card, as well as a solid helping of other files such as hi-res video, if you're pairing it with a drone or GoPro, for instance.

So if you're in the market for a solid capacity memory card for your Switch, Steam Deck, phone, tablet, drone, camera and everything in between, then do consider this deal on the 256GB Lexar Play.