This large 1TB Lexar Play microSD card is a bargain from Amazon right now

I remember when 1TB microSD cards were in their infancy and used to cost a naffing fortune - we're talking £200+ - but over the last few months, they've plummeted in price to levels that make sense on the price ladder as you increase in capacity. At the moment, this 1TB Lexar Play card is down to £67, which is especially close to the lowest price we've ever seen it at.

This works out to 6.7p per GB of storage, which is a seriously good deal on a card we've recommended in the past for Steam Deck. A large part of that recommendation is the blend of a large capacity for storing games on, as well as its rated speeds. This specific Lexar card is rated for up to 150MB/s sequential reads, smashing the requirements needed for this card to attain an A2 rating. This makes it an especially snappy choice for use in a Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Asus ROG Ally, or all manner of other devices, such as for action cameras recording at 4K/60fps, or in drones, too.

The fact also remains that you're getting 1TB of space is also pretty damn generous. It means you'll certainly be able to fit an awful lot of games on this Lexar card, as well as a lot of other files, too, if you're using it for more general use, between a range of devices. I've actually been using a 1TB card in my Nintendo Switch, and it's especially handy, even if only for the point of peace of mind, to have such a large capacity. For those recording a lot of high-res video in GoPros and such, a 1TB microSD also gives you peace of mind for storing that video without it needing constant attention to be moved elsewhere when a card gets full.

So if you're in the market for a giant memory card for your Switch, Steam Deck, phone, tablet, drone, camera and everything in between, then do consider this deal on the 1TB Lexar Play.