This diddy Mini ITX AsRock Z690 motherboard is down to £141 from Amazon

The Amazon Spring Sale may well be over, but the deals from the big online retailer simply keep on coming. There wasn't much in the way of PC component deals over the days of the sale, but even now we're out of it, some are hitting all time low prices. One such example is this diddy AsRock Z690M-ITX motherboard, which is down to its lowest price - £141 from the big retailer.

It may be more of a mid-range board in the current canon of Intel options, but that means it makes for fantastic value these days. There's support for everything from 12th to 14th gen processors, the former of which can be had for excellent prices considering their performance, while this motherboard also features other handy creature comforts such as a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for GPUs, as well a pair of PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for giving you lots of room for speedy storage in a small form factor. There is also room for four SATA III headers if you want to attach an SSD or mechanical hard drive for storing even more data on.

Elsewhere, while its DDR4 RAM support may not be the quickest these days, it's still more than usable for most people and can be had for largely solid pricing in sensible capacities. This AsRock motherboard also has a reasonable amount of I/O too, with support for a pair of speedy USB-C ports - one front and one back - as well as four rear USB-A ports and two on the front. As for its connectivity, you're well served for both wired and wireless options as this AsRock 'board features 2.5-gig Ethernet around the back and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, saving you the hassle of slotting a WiFi card in.

For those after a fantastic motherboard for small form factor builds at a cut price, this Amazon deal on the AsRock Z690M-ITX motherboard is not to be missed.