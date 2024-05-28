The brilliant Logitech MX Master 3S can be yours for £76 with an eBay discount code

Logitech's MX Master 3S has been my office mouse of choice for nearly two years now, and it's one of the best wireless office mice money can buy for a few reasons. It's comfortable to use, packs in a powerful sensor, offers convenient wireless connectivity options and good battery life. Currently, you can nab it from Logitech's own eBay store for the best price we've seen in months - £76 - down from £90 thanks to the MAYPAY15 code.

The MX Master 3S isn't much of a cosmetic upgrade on its predecessor, sticking with a tried-and-tested design withs its comfortable frame and rubberised soft-touch coating. Its metal scroll wheel offers a precise line-by-line mode with notched, tactile feedback, as well as a smooth-gliding free-scrolling mode ideal for zooming through long documents or web pages, while the main mouse buttons are dampened, meaning they're an awful lot quieter than the older MX Master 3.

Its sensor has also seen its sensitivity double to 8000 DPI. This is plenty for office duties, and makes the MX Master 3S an absolute joy to use. With this in mind, though, this isn't a mouse designed for more than office duties, given that sensitivity and higher weight. For the tasks it's designed for though, it shines, especially when paired with the powerful Logi Options+ software suite. It connects either via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Pairing is easy, and it works on up to 3 devices. The MX Master 3S also retains the same 70 days of battery life, too, giving you some solid endurance in between charges.

The MX Master 3S is a mouse I can speak of especially highly, and if you're someone who wants to grab an excellent office mouse to use on all manner of devices, this is one of the best you can get, especially with that discount in mind.