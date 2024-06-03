Pick up this 512GB Samsung Evo Plus Micro SD card for just £32 from Scan Computers

Samsung's Evo Plus Micro SD cards are some of the fastest memory cards on the market, and now you can get them with 512GB of space for £32, which is a brilliant price at the moment for adding loads of storage to the likes of a Steam Deck, ROG Ally, camera, phone and more.

512GB cards are sitting right in the price/capacity sweet spot right now, given that 1TB cards are still nearly treble the price - the maths definitely aren't working out in the favour of the larger capacity card. 512GB is a huge amount and well-suited to a wide range of use cases, whether you're chucking it into an action camera or drone, or using it for storing games on a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. You can also chuck a capacious microSD like this one into portable DAPs, or digital-audio-players for storing hi-res music files on, which can be quite large in size - that's what I've just done with a player I bought recently!

The Evo Plus is an A2 rated card in this config, meaning you're able to play games directly off it with some good performance to boot. Samsung rates the card for up to 130MB/s reads and writes, making it quite a snappy performer, especially for the money. For reference, the requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. With such high speeds, it reinforces the fact this Evo Plus card is a good choice for handheld consoles, and for more intense workloads.

What's also particularly handy about this Samsung Micro SD card is that you also get a full size SD card adapter, which increases the compatibility of the card to no end. There are some devices, including some laptops (like modern MacBook Pros - trust me, I know the pain) and cameras (like my trusty Canon EOS M50) that only have full-size SD card slots, so being able to use this card with those devices with no performance penalty is brilliant, and justifies the cost of this card even more than it initially did.

£32 for such a capable Micro SD card really isn't too much money at all, and if you're in the market for a lot of storage for cheap to use in a wide range of devices, then you'll want to take a closer look at this deal.