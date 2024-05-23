LG's brand new B4 OLED is already £200 off with a John Lewis discount code

At the time of writing this article, I'm shocked this deal remains, given that John Lewis has changed the terms on its website, making this a bit of a sneaky one. To provide some context, LG's brand new OLED TVs have only been around for a few weeks, and as such, discounts on them are usually quite rare when we compare it to similar points from the last few years. However, using code LGTV20 at checkout, LG's newest 55-inch B4 OLED is £200 off, and down to £800. Also, if you become a MyJL member (free signup), then you can also claim a £100 gift card, too.

So, what's new with this fourth-gen B-series iteration? Well, unlike where very little changed between the last two generations of OLED, the 2024 series has received a bit of a shake-up to the point where this B-series option becomes a lot more viable, thanks to three main changes. For the gamers in the crowd, this B4 now comes with four total HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120Hz output, where it previously only came with two. THe B4 is also able to get a tad brighter than the previous-gen option, in turn allowing for better HDR handling, too.

It may not be a publicised discount, but the code does work.

This 55-inch B4 also comes with a brand new Alpha 8 processor, which brings in support for AI Sound Pro to help create immersive sound alongside the standard support for Dolby Atmos that this telly continues to have. Otherwise, HDR support is good too with Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10 all represented, while you also get the shiny new webOS24 OS for easy navigation of smart features, which is handy. There is also a full complement of VRR support for playing nice with PC and consoles, as well as the Game Optimiser for making sure you're getting the best experience possible.

The fact is though is that this is still an LG OLED, which should offer some class-leading performance with deep blacks, vibrant colours and fantastic contrast. While you don't get the benefit of an Evo panel with the B4, all of these optimisations should come together to offer a fantastic viewing experience and help to make the B4 a brilliant telly for people who want a brand new OLED for watching and engaging with all kinds of content.

If you want to grab a brand new LG OLED on the cheap, look no further than this John Lewis deal on the 55-inch LG B4.