Get this MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super for under £700 from Amazon right now

It's exactly four months ago today that Nvidia first released the middle card of their Super refresh, the RTX 4070 Ti Super, and today we've seen it drop down to a price that makes it a more compelling choice than its £769 MSRP. At the moment, you can get this beefy GPU for £683 in its MSI Ventus 3X OC variant from Amazon, giving you a handy saving on its £820 list price.

In our review, we noted the 4070 Ti Super to offer especially strong RT performance in the likes of Dying Light 2 where its 72.25fps result at 1440p offers a handy boost over the non Super variant of the same card, as well as serious generation-on-generation uptick in perfomance compared to the RTX 3080 (52.58fps) and even the RTX 3090 (63.34fps). AMD's RX 7900 XT also languishes down at 58.10 fps, continuing to prove Nvidia's dominance for ray-traced performance. It's much the same story in Cyberpunk 2077, too, where the 4070 Ti Super offers up a result of 60.87fps at 1440p, and provides both a 15 percent lead over the RTX 3090 and a 43 percent lead on AMD's RX 7900 XT.

The 4070 Ti Super is also suited to 4K, too, with Cyberpunk 2077 serving up a result of 28.70 fps with RT on, which isn't too far behind the RTX 4080. Performance is also excellent when taking frame-gen tech into account with the likes of Forza Horizon 5 serving up results which aren't that far behind the 4080, while remaining clear of the RX 7900 XT. In short, the 4070 Ti Super is an solid card for 1440p and 4K workloads for a fair bit less than the 4080.

This MSI card also offers a mean look to it with a black and silver triple fan shroud also helping to offer solid cooling and thermals, too. The lack of RGB also makes this a good choice for putting into a range of builds, especially if you aren't someone who wants to light up their system with flashy colours.

If you want to grab a beefy GPU for 1440p and 4K workloads for less, this Amazon deal on the MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super may well be the one for you.