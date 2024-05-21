Grab the powerful Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse for just £75 after cashback

Asus' ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition makes for a fantastic wireless gaming mouse with an ultra light frame and snappy sensor that's a competitive player's dream. It's one of my favourite wireless mice I've used in recent years, and one that we rarely see go on discount. At the moment however, Asus has knocked it down to £100 from a previous £140 list price on their website, and with Asus' 'Rate My Gear' promo, you can also get £25 cashback, effectively making this a £75 mouse. That's not bad at all.

This Harpe Ace is eligible for Asus' 'Rate My Gear' promo, whereby if you post a review of a qualifying product at a qualifying retailer, of which both this mouse and Asus' own store are, then you can net £25 off your purchase price between now and the end of June. The review has to be a minimum of six words, entirely about the product, and with no restrictions on ratings.

This is a mouse with a narrow shape that's suitable for claw grippers, and according to Asus, its form factor is popular amongst professional players. The big draw with the Harpe Ace's chassis is its supremely light 54g frame, making it a fantastic mouse for wrist flicks and when you need to be especially snappy with it. Button placement is sensible, while the textured plastic finish makes this a comfortable mouse to hold with the right grip. The bright blue accents are a nice touch, too, for adding a bit more flair. There is one RGB zone if you're that way inclined, with it being on the scroll wheel.

Performance wise, this is also an incredibly powerful mouse with a zippy PixArt 3399 sensor that propels it to the dizzy heights of 36,000 DPI. If you like a hyper-sensitive mouse, this is the one to go for. You also benefit from dual means of connectivity with both low-latency 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, as well as up to 98 hours of battery life meaning the Harpe Ace also provides solid endurance.

If you're after a snappy ultra light gaming mouse for less, this cashback deal on the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition is not to be missed.