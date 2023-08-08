This RX 6700 XT and Starfield bundle is just £309 from Overclockers

AMD's RX 6700 XT is an excellent mid-range GPU for 1440p gaming, and recent price drops and a Starfield Premium Edition bundle deal have made it more enticing than ever. You can currently pick up this model with a copy of Starfield for just £309 - around £80 cheaper than it was in May.

Based on our testing, the 6700 XT is a an excellent performer that rivals the RTX 3070 and the newer RTX 4060 Ti. In our RX 6700 XT review, we noted it provided some fantastic results at 1440p, such as in Borderlands 3, where the card provided a result of 80fps at the game's highest quality preset compared to 79fps for the more expensive RTX 3070. Other outlets have also noted improved AMD driver performance since then, and it's likely that if we retested today we'd see a larger margin for the RX 6700 XT in this matchup.

The 6700 XT also provides a solid selection of outputs, with HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4a represented, while this specific Sapphire variant also ofers a quite a minimalistic aesthetic. It opts to go for a black dual fan shroud, complete with some small red pinstripes, and does away with any RGB lighting, making it a great choice for virtually any PC build. What's more, its 12GB of VRAM also provides a bit more headroom than the competition, meaning this will be a handy card for more intense gaming, as well as for more intensive creative workloads, such as video editing.

The fact also remains that you're going to be getting Starfield Premium Edition included in this bundle, as part of AMD's usual promos where if you buy a GPU, you get a free game. Given Starfield hasn't been released yet, and on PC it will cost £60 when it releases, this represents quite the coup. In taking that value off the total bundle, it makes the RX 6700 XT £249, which is incredible.

If you're not fussed about getting a copy of Starfield with your GPU though (eg you're getting it on Game Pass), then you can get a cheaper PowerColor RX 6700 XT at Tech Next Day for £296 with code TND-10.

£309 for this Overclockers bundle with the 6700 XT and Starfield is an absolute stonker of a deal, and if you want to grab a capable mid-range GPU for excellent money as well as one of the hottest titles of 2023, this is the deal for you.