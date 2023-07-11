Our top PC + console wireless gaming headset is £74 off for Prime Day

Our top gaming wireless headset recommendation, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, has been heavily discounted at Amazon UK for Prime Day 2023, bringing it to its lowest ever price of £256 - more than £70 off its regular price.

This model is our all-time favourite because it offers excellent audio quality, active noise cancellation, a wireless base station that constantly charges one of the unit's two batteries and a supremely comfortable design. It's also compatible with basically everything, with a regular version with two inputs for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch and more, and an Xbox version that dedicates one of its two inputs to Xbox Series or Xbox One consoles while the other retains its full compatibility.

More DF-approved Prime Day deals

The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless uses a similar fabric suspension headband to previous Arctis headsets, providing a cushy feeling with better adjustability and upgraded leatherette earcups that provide better bass response and isolation.

In terms of its sound quality, the Nova Pro Wireless provided a wide soundstage, especially for a closed back headset, as well as some marvellous detail. This wireless version also came with some solid ANC to help block out outside noise, and while it may not be as good as wireless headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony, it still proved effective. We also found the microphone here to sound pretty good with the AI noise cancelling feature enabled, but otherwise, it was just okay.

You also get the convenience of a handy base station with this wireless model, which houses an additional battery, so you have the handiness of a pair of batteries. On that note, Steelseries rates the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless to last for 20 hours per battery on a single charge, giving some excellent endurance, and wireless connectivity comes over both Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz wireless receiver - handy for use on multiple devices.

£256 for the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Xbox is a great deal, knocking a huge amount off the headset's retail price - and the £270 price for the standard model is great too. Just be quick to make sure you get it - you never know how long these deals can be around for!

Current headset of choice - fully upgraded @SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6lm1NkV14c — Will Judd 威廉 (@wsjudd) June 30, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stay tuned for more deals as we find them, and feel free to read our Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review to learn more about this top-rated headset.