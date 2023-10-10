Pick up Kingston's 1TB KC3000 PCIe 4.0 SSD for just £44 thanks to a 15% off discount code

Kingston's 1TB KC3000 NVMe SSD is one of the best gaming SSDs available, thanks to its PCIe 4.0 interface, fast 7000MB/s TLC flash memory and 1GB DRAM cache. It's also one of cheapest, with the code COSY15 bringing the price down from £62 to just £44 - a bargain for a high-end 1TB PS5/PC SSD.

So what makes this one of the best SSDs for PS5 and PC? Well, it's all down to the speed. This drive offers some of the fastest sequential and random speeds on the market, just a shade behind better-known drives like the Samsung 990 Pro and WD SN850x. This translates into great real-world performance, whether you're recording 4K video to the drive or loading up your favourite AAA games. This option is also significantly cheaper than its closest competitors, providing 1TB of game storage for £44, versus £63 for the SN850x and £69 for the 990 Pro.

Beyond this, the drive is solid. The rated longevity of 800TBW is impressive - the Samsung 990 Pro is rated for 600TBW only - as is the five-year warranty offered with each drive - the SN850x comes with just a four-year warranty. The KC3000 uses Micron flash memory and a Phison controller, a reliable combination if there ever was one.

For use with the PS5, we'd recommend picking up a cheap £8 heatsink, though it's not strictly required. For PC use, the heat spreader provided with most motherboards should be sufficient.

