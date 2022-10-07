This 240Hz Dell Alienware monitor at £239 is the key to unlocking your esports aspirations

The Alienware AW2521HFLA is a pretty easy monitor to recommend - at least, for a certain type of person. If you're into fast-paced, competitive games - think racing, first person shooters or MOBAs - then this is the ideal monitor for you. This 25-inch screen offers a 1080p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, which lowers input latency, increases motion clarity and just generally makes it easier to excel in your favourite game. Dell UK are currently selling this model for just £238.99 after a 25 percent discount, compared to its usual list price of £319.

To help the action to remain smooth, there's also support for AMD FreeSync Premium, and for the Nvidia fans, you'll be pleased to learn this monitor is also G-Sync compatible. As well as being ideal for competitive gaming thanks to its high refresh rate and low pixel response times, the IPS panel used here provides accurate colours and wide viewing angles - making it a significantly better all-rounder than the TN-panel monitors you often find with high refresh rates. This means you can use it for a wide range of game genres, or even for colour-sensitive work thanks to a 99 percent sRGB coverage and good colour accuracy.

This Alienware monitor is also a good-looking option too, with a sleek and futuristic design that really appeals - and also has usability bonuses, such as its tapered legs that allow for freeer positioning of your keyboard and mouse. And if you prefer a completely bare desk, you can forgo the included stand altogether in favour of a VESA desk mount - highly recommended.

The port selection here is also worth highlighting, with a plethora of full-size USB-A ports, two HDMI inputs and DisplayPort. This means you can plug in games consoles for 1080p 120Hz gaming, although even the PS5 and Series X don't currently support 240Hz so that remains off the table.

All in all, the Alienware AW2521HFLA looks to be quite a formidable choice for competitive gamers, with a 1080p resolution that can be driven by even entry-level gaming PCs - unlike 1440p and 4K alternatives. For the the £238.99 asking price, this is an awesome deal.