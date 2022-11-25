This £999 RTX 3060 Ti + Ryzen 5600X PC is the best prebuilt desktop Black Friday deal so far

Black Friday 2022 has arrived, bringing with it tons of deals from across the internet stratosphere on all manner of products spanning the tech index. With a lot to choose from, it might be difficult to nail down exactly what you want, particularly in the PC gaming space.

Well, fear not for we have a deal you're going to want to take advantage of - right now on Ebuyer, you can net yourself a Ryzen 5 5600X and RTX 3060 Ti-equipped PC for just under £1000, arguably the best deal out there on gaming PCs right now.

AlphaSync Onyx Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti + AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - £999.99 from Ebuyer (was £1149.99)

As the description states, the 5600X and RTX 3060 Ti are a potent combo that can achieve some impressive performance for you - for example, you can get latest Call of Duty release, Modern Warfare 2, running at 1080p at 98fps or at 1440p at 67fps with the settings cranked - and DLSS will boost frame-rates significantly. You should be able to handle basically any AAA releases at high or ultra settings, while esports titles will easily run into the hundreds of frames per second. The RTX 3060 Ti is super power-efficient too, and has been one of the best value GPUs since it launched in 2020.

And as you have a recent Nvidia RTX card, you also get the benefits of the platform - great RT performance relative to AMD, a widely-supported AI upscaler in the form of DLSS to boost frame-rates, and an efficient media encoder for streaming or recording gameplay videos. Meanwhile, on the CPU side, you get significantly better single-core performance than past Ryzen models, plus six cores and twelve threads - a good baseline configuration for gaming and content creation alike.

The rest of the specs hold up to closer inspection too. The Asus B550 motherboard could support up to two PCIe M.2 SSDs, with one pre-populated with a 1TB Samsung 980 SSD, and there's room to upgrade to something like a Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D if you wanted more performance down the line. The RAM allocation - 16GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM at 3200MT/s in a dual-channel configuration is exactly what I'd choose, as it offers great performance while costing very little relative to faster RAM kits that only offer slightly better performance - and only in a few scenarios. The SSD is also well-chosen, offering good speeds without adding too much to the total price.

Overall, you're getting all of this in a slick case, complete with customisable lights and a transparent panel on the side so you can see the machinery going to work like the powerhouse it is, lit up by the LEDs on the front panel. It's a great build, all things considered, and should offer a great introduction to modern AAA gaming at less than a grand.

