Diablo 4's most elusive rare item has finally dropped in the wild - here's what it does

The last of Diablo 4's super-rare elusive items have finally been discovered in the wild.

Last week, Diablo 4's lead class designer, Adam Jackson, jumped online to "clear up" the confusion around some of Diable 4's rarest unique items, and it's from Jackson that we learned the names of the six rarest ones: Andariel's Visage, Doombringer, Harlequin Crest, Melted Heart of Selig, Ring of Starless Skies, and The Grandfather.

Up until that point, some extraordinarily lucky players had discovered five of the six items, but the most elusive one, Melted Heart of Selig, was still the stuff of legend… until yesterday, it seems, when the item finally dropped for a Chinese necromancer.

Interestingly, the most elusive item, Melted Heart of Selig, seems one of the less exciting ones, quite honestly. You can see the stats for yourself in the screenshot below (thanks, PC Gamer):

Diablo 4's latest patch update makes Nightmare dungeons easier to grind. Experience rewards have been buffed for Nightmare Dungeons - specifically increasing the experience for both killing monsters in these dungeons and completing them - making them well-suited for high-level players looking to grind.

Helltide chests will also provide "substantially more bonus experience when opened", and Whispers have similarly had a significant increase in rewarded experience.