Diablo 4's most elusive rare item has finally dropped in the wild - here's what it does

Diabwoah.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The last of Diablo 4's super-rare elusive items have finally been discovered in the wild.

Last week, Diablo 4's lead class designer, Adam Jackson, jumped online to "clear up" the confusion around some of Diable 4's rarest unique items, and it's from Jackson that we learned the names of the six rarest ones: Andariel's Visage, Doombringer, Harlequin Crest, Melted Heart of Selig, Ring of Starless Skies, and The Grandfather.

Watch on YouTube
Diablo 4 - Digital Foundry Tech Review - PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S vs PS4

Up until that point, some extraordinarily lucky players had discovered five of the six items, but the most elusive one, Melted Heart of Selig, was still the stuff of legend… until yesterday, it seems, when the item finally dropped for a Chinese necromancer.

Interestingly, the most elusive item, Melted Heart of Selig, seems one of the less exciting ones, quite honestly. You can see the stats for yourself in the screenshot below (thanks, PC Gamer):

Melted Heart of Selig dropped today
by u/AnyComputer in diablo4

Diablo 4's latest patch update makes Nightmare dungeons easier to grind. Experience rewards have been buffed for Nightmare Dungeons - specifically increasing the experience for both killing monsters in these dungeons and completing them - making them well-suited for high-level players looking to grind.

Helltide chests will also provide "substantially more bonus experience when opened", and Whispers have similarly had a significant increase in rewarded experience.

About the Author
Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
