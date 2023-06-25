If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blizzard dev "clears up some details" about Diablo 4's rarest unique items

Doombringer.

A Blizzard dev wants to "clear up" the confusion around some of Diable 4's rarest unique items.

Adam Jackson, Diablo 4's lead class designer, revealed that the six rarest unique items – Andariel’s Visage, Doombringer, Harlequin Crest, Melted Heart of Selig, Ring of Starless Skies, and The Grandfather – can drop "anywhere you can get a regular unique", but confirmed that they are "realllly rare" and there are currently only "six of them in the game".

The designer also confirmed that they will also drop from level 85+ enemies and always drop at 820 item power.

"Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4," Jackson tweeted. "1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies 2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower 3. We currently have 6 of them in the game 4. They're realllly rare!"

Jackson also helpfully added descriptions of each of the items, too.

"I love a bit of grimness and gristle as much as anyone, I love poring over item spreadsheets and damage stats, and getting hooked and lost in systems," Chris wrote in his Diablo 4 review. "I love it in Diablo 4. And a bit of seriousness is a part of Diablo's soul - but so is a bit of nonsense, and I'd love its dark side and its boundless generosity more if I felt its makers truly believed in it, and were making it, first, for themselves."

