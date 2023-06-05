Keeping the Old Traditions is a side quest in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4.

After you pick up a note guiding you to the quest area, you can't complete it until you solve a riddle.

We've got a quick Diablo 4 Keeping the Old Traditions walkthrough below, which includes map locations, the riddle answer, and how to start Keeping the Old Traditions.

Diablo 4 Keeping the Old Traditions walkthrough

If you're looking to complete every side quest in the Dry Steppes region, you should go to the Untamed Scarps area and pick up the 'Lonely Offering' to start the Keeping the Old Traditions quest in Diablo 4.

Dry Steppes is the desert area west of Fractured Peaks and Kyovashad city. If you pin a marker to the map location we have below, you can follow the line on your mini-map to find the Lonely Offering easily.

When you pick up the Lonely Offering, a marked blue area will appear on your map. Go north to this blue area to find a praying statue carved into a wall outside, in a place called Valley of the Strayed. You can check the text in the top-right hand corner of the screen, beside your mini-map, to see the name of any area you're in if there's an issue with the tracking of a quest.

To complete the Keeping the Old Traditions quests in Diablo 4, you have to use the 'Yes' emote while standing in front of the statue in the Valley of the Strayed area of Dry Steppes.

If this isn't one of your default emotes, bring up the action wheel by pressing 'E' on PC, or up on the d-pad if playing with a controller. Then press the 'Customize' button displayed under the action wheel.

Tab over to the 'Emotes' section and then scroll down until you find 'Yes'. Click on it and assign it to a slot on the emote wheel.

All you have to do now is bring up the emote wheel again and click on the 'Yes' emote. A hidden chest will emerge from the ground and you need to open it to fully complete the quest.

For completing Keeping the Old Traditions you get:

Dry Steppes Renown

XP

Gold

Weak Crushing Elixir

Weak Acrobatics Elixir

Hope you have fun completing side quests in Diablo 4!