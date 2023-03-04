If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 1 and 2 co-creator Erich Schaefer joins Moon Beast to "redefine the action-RPG genre"

"It fired up my imagination, and that’s why I wanted to come aboard."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Moon Beast Productions

Diablo 1 and 2 co-creator, Erich Schaefer, has joined Moon Beast Productions in order to "redefine the action-RPG genre".

Schaefer will take on the position of chief creative officer alongside industry stalwarts, Peter Hu and Phil Shenk, where he'll be "leading the creative direction" of the studio's unannounced action-RPG.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

Schaefer has established four studios in his time – Blizzard North, Flagship Studios, Runic Games, and Double Damage Games – and co-created the first two Diablo games alongside other critically-acclaimed games like Torchlight and Rebel Galaxy.

"I'm extremely energised to be teaming up with Peter and Phil again. At this stage in my career, I'm pretty choosey," Schaefer said. "I want to work on projects that are fun and genuinely try to do something different. It’s impressive what the Moon Beast team has built in such a short time. It fired up my imagination with possibilities, and that's a huge part of why I wanted to come aboard."

The announcement is the first time the studio has formally revealed that it's working on an ARPG but as Shenk says, "I doubt it's a surprise, given our history".

"Our mission is to find new ways to make this kind of game more fun for players and more efficient to operate as a service," Shenk added.

"We started Moon Beast to take a fresh look at ARPGs. So much of what we see today is a fairly linear evolution from the original Diablo," added Hu. "Going back and reinventing the isometric ARPG genre with Erich is like a dream come true for me."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch