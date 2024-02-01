How to complete Riven's Wish quests in Destiny 2

Riven’s Wishes are a brand new reward mechanic added to Destiny 2 during the Season of the Wish.

By completing weekly quests in Destiny 2 Guardians can earn powerful weapons, upgrade materials, and hard to get cosmetic items.

This page will lay out exactly how to complete Riven's Wishes, all Riven's Wish quest steps and what Riven's Wish rewards you can collect for your efforts.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to complete Riven's Wishes in Destiny 2 For six weeks during the Season of the Wish in Destiny 2, Guardians will have a chance to complete a challenge left by the late wish-granting dragon known as Riven. Riven left the administration of this with Mara Sov, and that’s where you will start. Visit Mara in the H.E.L.M. and she will assign you a quest called Riven’s Wishes. This will lay out a series of objectives for you to complete. Once you’ve done so, return to Mara and she will give you a Wish Token. This token is then redeemed with Mara to unlock a reward. An important thing to note is the Token’s are limited to one per account each week. You won’t be able to earn more simply by running through the quests with alternate characters. It also means a single account will only earn six tokens total, so it pays to be selective about what to redeem them for.

All Riven's Wish quest steps Every week you will collect the Riven’s Wish Quest from Mara Sov in the H.E.L.M., presenting you with the objectives you need to complete in order to earn a Wish Token. For week 1 the quest steps are: Complete a Rift Generator public event, located in The Strand within the Dreaming City. Also, complete various activities in the Dreaming City. Return to Mara Sov in the H.E.L.M. Turn your Wish Token in to Mara for a reward. The Rift Generator public event shows up on a rotation with the other Public Events in the Dreaming City. Your best bet is to check the map regularly until you see the Public Event symbol appear in that section. You will need three completions of the Rift Generator event. Completing the Heroic version counts for double progress. The 'various activities' refers to Public Events, the Blind Well, and Lost Sectors. The Blind Well is a fine option for steady progress, around 13% per successful run. Particularly quick Lost Sectors, such as the Chamber of Starlight, can be much faster, as you can just kill the boss, open the chest, and fast travel out to repeat the process.