How to find all Ascendant Chests in Destiny 2
How to track down these hidden and invisible chests.
It’s within the Dreaming City in in Destiny 2 that Guardians are tasked with hunting hidden Ascendant chests. Whether it’s for Triumphs or to grant one of Riven’s Wishes, finding these can be challenging if you don’t know where to look. But we do.
This Destiny 2 city is filled with wonders and mysteries. Created by Mara Sov with help from the wish granting Ahamkara, it’s an important place in Destiny lore, and a key battleground for players.
This page will show you step by step how to find all Ascendant Chests in Destiny 2, from the top of the Garden’s of Esila, to deep into Harbinger’s Seclude, and everywhere in between.
On this page:
How to find Ascendant Chests in Destiny 2
Ascendant Chests are scattered around the dreaming city. To make matters more difficult, they are completely invisible, and often floating in the air somewhere completely inaccessible. Even if you do know where one is, they are typically impossible to interact with or open.
Alright that’s not very encouraging, but the good news is you can find and open them. You just need a little pick-me-up first.
The Tincture of Queensfoil is comes in a small bottle, and drinking it grants you a special buff called True Sight. According to the description this 'Opens your mind to the secrets of the Dreaming City.' Really what that means is you can now see and interact with hidden objects, but only within the Dreamin City. If you approach Ascendant Chests or the hidden platforms that lead up to them they will shimmer into existence, allowing you to interact with them and, in the case of the chests, collect their loot.
There are a few ways to get Tinctures of Queensfoil. They often fall as loot when you complete tasks in the Dreaming City, like Public Events, Lost Sectors, and Bounties. You can also simply visit Petra Venj and buy some off of her, if you feel like doing it the easy way.
Once you have a Tincture (or more, you should grab a few), open your inventory screen to locate and consume it. The buff lasts for around 30 minutes, so you’d best get to treasure hunting!
All Ascendant Chest locations in Destiny 2
Here are all the Ascendant Chest locations in Destiny 2:
Bay of Drowned Wishes
When you reach the open area (where all of the screebs spawn) look for this rock. Drink a tincture, and you will see platforms appear. Follow those up to reach the chest.
Divalin Mists
From the Divalin Mists travel to the entrance leading towards the Blind Well. In the center of this corridor will be a circular area, and you should see the first platform here. Follow up a long twisting series of jumps until eventually you reach the chest high up in the air. Some of the jumps are pretty far, so you may want to adjust your subclass accordingly.
Spine of Keres
Next is the Spine of Keres. Exit the Divalin Mists from the Northwest corner. Head towards the large structure and when you reach the bridge jump down and to the right to the mountain path. Follow the edge and a platform will appear. Use this to jump across the gap, and turn left up the hill. Walk along the edge opposite the tower near this cave until you see the platform appear.
Jump to it and proceed until you reach a large circular plate. To the left will be a small outcropping. Take a running leap off of this to reach the next platform. From here you can jump from platform to platform up towards the chest.
The Strand
The next chest is near the Gazebo in The Strand (where Petra sometimes hangs out). As you approach the gazebo, keep left and look for the rocky outcropping that forms the rear wall of the structure. Climb up this and you will be able to reach the gazebo roof. From here the floating platform of the chest will appear.
Aphelion’s Rest
Next up is Aphelion’s Rest, the Lost Sector directly below the gazebo. Enter the Lost Sector and make your way into the small corridor behind the area with the Lost Sector chest. Follow the right hand wall and it will deliver you right to your destination.
Chamber of Starlight
This chest is in another Lost Sector - The Chamber of Starlight in the Rheasilvia region. Your goal is to get to this balcony. You can access this from near where the boss spawns or by using strand to pull yourself up. From here face out to see the first platform, jump to the second, and the chest is yours.
Rheasilvia
Make your way to the northeast corner of Rheasilvia. Place your back to the door of the large building. To your left is a cliff with a narrow path. Use this to wind around the cliffs. Turn left at the large boulder, and keep circling until the path end. Now jump upward (you may need to backtrack a bit) to the top of the hill.
Walk to the edge to see a platform appear. Follow this until you are place on this narrow beam, and take the path on the right. This will take you to the chest.
Harbinger’s Seclude
Harbingers Seclude is inside the large building in Rheasilvia, that’s your destination. Go inside and follow the corridors until you reach this large antechamber. Pass straight through to reach another large room with a statue at the rear. Keep right on the bridge near this statue to see the first platform.
Follow these up and you will come to a point where the path diverges. Take the option leading back towards the room, away from the statue. The floating debris becomes a bit chaotic, but as long as you focus on an upward path you will eventually reach the chest.
The Confluence
In the back of Harbinger’s Seclude (see above for the path), right as you enter the room with the statue there is a drop near the spiral staircase leading towards a door and an even longer drop to an large open area. A pair of Ahamkara’s skulls will be nearby you can interact with. Look to the side of the room with the waterfall. On the right hand wall as you face this will be a tunnel leading to a portal.
Enter the portal, go out, and to your right. Keep straight past the statue as the path leads you to an area called The Confluence. As soon as you reach a circular room with some (very tasteful) planters, follow the perimeter until you see the platform appear. Jump up and follow it all around until you arrive at the chest.
Gardens of Esila
To the south of The Strand in the Dreaming City is the Gardens of Esila. Near the center of this region is the large balcony like structure. Climb onto it and hug the right side to see the first platform. Follow these in a counterclockwise motion, and you will roughly corkscrew your way to the top, where the chest is waiting.
Good luck finding all of the Ascendant Chests!