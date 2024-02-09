It’s within the Dreaming City in in Destiny 2 that Guardians are tasked with hunting hidden Ascendant chests. Whether it’s for Triumphs or to grant one of Riven’s Wishes, finding these can be challenging if you don’t know where to look. But we do.

This Destiny 2 city is filled with wonders and mysteries. Created by Mara Sov with help from the wish granting Ahamkara, it’s an important place in Destiny lore, and a key battleground for players.

This page will show you step by step how to find all Ascendant Chests in Destiny 2, from the top of the Garden’s of Esila, to deep into Harbinger’s Seclude, and everywhere in between.

On this page:

How to find Ascendant Chests in Destiny 2 Ascendant Chests are scattered around the dreaming city. To make matters more difficult, they are completely invisible, and often floating in the air somewhere completely inaccessible. Even if you do know where one is, they are typically impossible to interact with or open. Alright that’s not very encouraging, but the good news is you can find and open them. You just need a little pick-me-up first. The Tincture of Queensfoil is comes in a small bottle, and drinking it grants you a special buff called True Sight. According to the description this 'Opens your mind to the secrets of the Dreaming City.' Really what that means is you can now see and interact with hidden objects, but only within the Dreamin City. If you approach Ascendant Chests or the hidden platforms that lead up to them they will shimmer into existence, allowing you to interact with them and, in the case of the chests, collect their loot. There are a few ways to get Tinctures of Queensfoil. They often fall as loot when you complete tasks in the Dreaming City, like Public Events, Lost Sectors, and Bounties. You can also simply visit Petra Venj and buy some off of her, if you feel like doing it the easy way. Once you have a Tincture (or more, you should grab a few), open your inventory screen to locate and consume it. The buff lasts for around 30 minutes, so you’d best get to treasure hunting!