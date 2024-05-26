Today’s Connections hint and answer on 27th May for 351

We can help with the Connections answer for today, 27th May if you're not up for a lengthy battle with Connections this Monday.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Involves making decisions.

- Involves making decisions. Green - Think about telling a dog what to do.

- Think about telling a dog what to do. Blue - Related to musical notes.

- Related to musical notes. Purple - Words that go well with Iron.

Vote belongs in the Yellow group, Shake in Green, and Quarter in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 27th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Flat Tire Down Vote Pump Shake Quarter Heel Natural Choice Say Speak Waffle Steam Whole Voice

Connections answer for 27th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Agency in Decision Making - Choice, Say, Voice, Vote.

Dog Commands - Down, Heel, Shake, Speak.

Kinds of Notes- Flat, Natural, Quarter, Whole.

___Iron - Pump, Steam, Tire, Waffle. This week has begun with quite a challenge. The groups in today's Connections puzzle can easily confuse us due to the different meanings all the words can have. At least, this is how I'm justifying the fact it took me some time to find all of them. The Yellow group was my first since I grouped all words related to expressing one’s opinion/position. My second guess was putting Steam, Pump, and Tire together, so all I had to do was find the last word. With the most difficult group figured out, I just tried some combinations with the words I had left to find the last two groups.