Coffee Talk Episode 2 drink recipe list and how to unlock all special drinks in Hibiscus and Butterfly

Knowing all of the drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly will help you complete the game’s storyline, as well as the Brewpad.

These special drinks not only have unique appearances, but can change pivotal plot moments in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly.

Below you’ll find all of the drink recipes for the base ingredients, from Coffee to Milk, along with how to unlock all of the special drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly.

On this page:

Drink lists:

Watch on YouTube Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

How to unlock all special drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Special drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly refers to the drink recipes recorded in your Brewpad, which require you to put three ingredients in a specific order to make. This means that standard drinks, like Honey Chocolate, do not count as a special drink as they’re not recorded in the Brewpad. Honey Chocolate is not considered a special drink. You’ll know when you’ve brewed a special drink, because it will usually have a distinct appearance when compared to the standard drinks and, as mentioned, its recipe will be recorded in the Brewpad. You also only need to brew a special drink once for it to be recorded and this can be done in the Story mode and both Endless modes - Free Brew and Challenge. So, if you’re missing a special drink from your Story mode playthrough, you can easily unlock it by jumping into Free Brew and making it without affecting the storyline. Unlocking all of the special drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly will unlock the Master Brewer achievement.

Coffee-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Below you’ll find every special Coffee-based drink recipe, organised by the order they appear in the Brewpad, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly: Black Lemon - Coffee, Coffee, Lemon

- Coffee, Coffee, Lemon Black Magic - Coffee, Mint, Honey

- Coffee, Mint, Honey Caffé Latte - Coffee, Milk, Milk

- Coffee, Milk, Milk Cappuccino - Coffee, Coffee, Milk

- Coffee, Coffee, Milk Espresso - Coffee, Coffee, Coffee

- Coffee, Coffee, Coffee Gingerbread Coffee - Coffee, Ginger, Cinnamon

- Coffee, Ginger, Cinnamon Ginger Latte - Coffee, Ginger, Milk

- Coffee, Ginger, Milk Jahe Tubruk - Coffee, Coffee, Ginger

- Coffee, Coffee, Ginger Sugar and Spice - Coffee, Honey, Cinnamon

- Coffee, Honey, Cinnamon Bee’n Buzzy - Coffee, Honey, Milk

- Coffee, Honey, Milk Cinnamon Latte - Coffee, Milk, Cinnamon

- Coffee, Milk, Cinnamon Sweet Coffee - Coffee, Coffee, Honey

- Coffee, Coffee, Honey Queimada - Coffee, Honey, Lemon

- Coffee, Honey, Lemon Jingle Bells - Coffee, Coffee, Cinnamon

Tea-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Here you’ll find every special Tea-based drink recipe in the order they appear in the Brewpad of Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly: Gala Had - Tea, Milk, Ginger

- Tea, Milk, Ginger Masala Chai - Tea, Ginger, Cinnamon

- Tea, Ginger, Cinnamon Midsummer Night’s Dream - Tea, Lemon, Honey

- Tea, Lemon, Honey Russian Tea - Tea, Lemon, Cinnamon

- Tea, Lemon, Cinnamon Shai Adeni - Tea, Milk, Cinnamon

- Tea, Milk, Cinnamon Teh Tarik - Tea, Tea, Milk

Green Tea-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Here are all of the special Green Tea-based drink recipes, listed in the order they appear in the Brewpad, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly: Cough Syrup - Green Tea, Lemon, Honey

- Green Tea, Lemon, Honey Green Tea Latte - Green Tea, Milk, Milk

- Green Tea, Milk, Milk Marrakech - Green Tea, Mint, Mint

- Green Tea, Mint, Mint Shin Genmaicha - Green Tea, Green Tea, Ginger

- Green Tea, Green Tea, Ginger The Grinch - Green Tea, Ginger, Cinnamon

- Green Tea, Ginger, Cinnamon Matcha - Green Tea, Green Tea, Green Tea

- Green Tea, Green Tea, Green Tea "Detox" Tea - Green Tea, Ginger, Lemon

- Green Tea, Ginger, Lemon "Five Stars!" - Green Tea, Honey, Milk

Chocolate-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Below lie all of the special Chocolate-based drink recipes, organised by the order they appear in the Brewpad, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly: Bitter Heart - Chocolate, Ginger, Cinnamon

- Chocolate, Ginger, Cinnamon Chocobee Miruku - Chocolate, Honey, Milk

- Chocolate, Honey, Milk Dark Chocolate - Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate

- Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate Spanish Sahara - Chocolate, Milk, Ginger

- Chocolate, Milk, Ginger Spiced Lady - Chocolate, Milk, Cinnamon

- Chocolate, Milk, Cinnamon 299.792.458 - Chocolate, Honey, Ginger

- Chocolate, Honey, Ginger After Midnight - Chocolate, Honey, Mint

Blue Pea-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Here are all of the special Blue Pea-based drink recipes in the order they’re listed in the Brewpad of Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly: Butterfly Pea - Blue Pea, Blue Pea, Blue Pea

- Blue Pea, Blue Pea, Blue Pea Galaxy Mint-tea - Blue Pea, Mint, Lemon

- Blue Pea, Mint, Lemon Dreamin’ Blue - Blue Pea, Milk, Honey

- Blue Pea, Milk, Honey Aqua’s Tranquilitea - Blue Pea, Mint, Mint

- Blue Pea, Mint, Mint Blue Lightning - Blue Pea, Ginger, Ginger

- Blue Pea, Ginger, Ginger Flowerbed - Blue Pea, Honey, Mint

- Blue Pea, Honey, Mint Gala Tea - Blue Pea, Milk, Ginger

- Blue Pea, Milk, Ginger Blue Marshmallow - Blue Pea, Honey, Milk

Hibiscus-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Below are all of the special Hibiscus-based drink recipes, arranged in the order they appear in the Brewpad, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly: Hibiscus Tea - Hibiscus, Hibiscus, Hibiscus

- Hibiscus, Hibiscus, Hibiscus Bissap - Hibiscus, Ginger, Lemon

- Hibiscus, Ginger, Lemon Teh Jahe Rosella - Hibiscus, Ginger, Honey

- Hibiscus, Ginger, Honey Sweetheart Latte - Hibiscus, Milk, Honey

- Hibiscus, Milk, Honey Pink Spice - Hibiscus, Milk, Cinnamon

- Hibiscus, Milk, Cinnamon Zobo - Hibiscus, Ginger, Ginger

- Hibiscus, Ginger, Ginger Berry-Blue Hibiscus "Pie" - Hibiscus, Honey, Mint