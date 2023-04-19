Coffee Talk Episode 2 drink recipe list and how to unlock all special drinks in Hibiscus and Butterfly
How to earn the Master Brewer achievement in Coffee Talk Episode 2.
Knowing all of the drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly will help you complete the game’s storyline, as well as the Brewpad.
These special drinks not only have unique appearances, but can change pivotal plot moments in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly.
Below you’ll find all of the drink recipes for the base ingredients, from Coffee to Milk, along with how to unlock all of the special drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly.
How to unlock all special drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly
Special drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly refers to the drink recipes recorded in your Brewpad, which require you to put three ingredients in a specific order to make. This means that standard drinks, like Honey Chocolate, do not count as a special drink as they’re not recorded in the Brewpad.
You’ll know when you’ve brewed a special drink, because it will usually have a distinct appearance when compared to the standard drinks and, as mentioned, its recipe will be recorded in the Brewpad.
You also only need to brew a special drink once for it to be recorded and this can be done in the Story mode and both Endless modes - Free Brew and Challenge. So, if you’re missing a special drink from your Story mode playthrough, you can easily unlock it by jumping into Free Brew and making it without affecting the storyline.
Unlocking all of the special drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly will unlock the Master Brewer achievement.
Coffee-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly
Below you’ll find every special Coffee-based drink recipe, organised by the order they appear in the Brewpad, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly:
- Black Lemon - Coffee, Coffee, Lemon
- Black Magic - Coffee, Mint, Honey
- Caffé Latte - Coffee, Milk, Milk
- Cappuccino - Coffee, Coffee, Milk
- Espresso - Coffee, Coffee, Coffee
- Gingerbread Coffee - Coffee, Ginger, Cinnamon
- Ginger Latte - Coffee, Ginger, Milk
- Jahe Tubruk - Coffee, Coffee, Ginger
- Sugar and Spice - Coffee, Honey, Cinnamon
- Bee’n Buzzy - Coffee, Honey, Milk
- Cinnamon Latte - Coffee, Milk, Cinnamon
- Sweet Coffee - Coffee, Coffee, Honey
- Queimada - Coffee, Honey, Lemon
- Jingle Bells - Coffee, Coffee, Cinnamon
Tea-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly
Here you’ll find every special Tea-based drink recipe in the order they appear in the Brewpad of Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly:
- Gala Had - Tea, Milk, Ginger
- Masala Chai - Tea, Ginger, Cinnamon
- Midsummer Night’s Dream - Tea, Lemon, Honey
- Russian Tea - Tea, Lemon, Cinnamon
- Shai Adeni - Tea, Milk, Cinnamon
- Teh Tarik - Tea, Tea, Milk
Green Tea-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly
Here are all of the special Green Tea-based drink recipes, listed in the order they appear in the Brewpad, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly:
- Cough Syrup - Green Tea, Lemon, Honey
- Green Tea Latte - Green Tea, Milk, Milk
- Marrakech - Green Tea, Mint, Mint
- Shin Genmaicha - Green Tea, Green Tea, Ginger
- The Grinch - Green Tea, Ginger, Cinnamon
- Matcha - Green Tea, Green Tea, Green Tea
- "Detox" Tea - Green Tea, Ginger, Lemon
- "Five Stars!" - Green Tea, Honey, Milk
Chocolate-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly
Below lie all of the special Chocolate-based drink recipes, organised by the order they appear in the Brewpad, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly:
- Bitter Heart - Chocolate, Ginger, Cinnamon
- Chocobee Miruku - Chocolate, Honey, Milk
- Dark Chocolate - Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate
- Spanish Sahara - Chocolate, Milk, Ginger
- Spiced Lady - Chocolate, Milk, Cinnamon
- 299.792.458 - Chocolate, Honey, Ginger
- After Midnight - Chocolate, Honey, Mint
Blue Pea-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly
Here are all of the special Blue Pea-based drink recipes in the order they’re listed in the Brewpad of Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly:
- Butterfly Pea - Blue Pea, Blue Pea, Blue Pea
- Galaxy Mint-tea - Blue Pea, Mint, Lemon
- Dreamin’ Blue - Blue Pea, Milk, Honey
- Aqua’s Tranquilitea - Blue Pea, Mint, Mint
- Blue Lightning - Blue Pea, Ginger, Ginger
- Flowerbed - Blue Pea, Honey, Mint
- Gala Tea - Blue Pea, Milk, Ginger
- Blue Marshmallow - Blue Pea, Honey, Milk
Hibiscus-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly
Below are all of the special Hibiscus-based drink recipes, arranged in the order they appear in the Brewpad, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly:
- Hibiscus Tea - Hibiscus, Hibiscus, Hibiscus
- Bissap - Hibiscus, Ginger, Lemon
- Teh Jahe Rosella - Hibiscus, Ginger, Honey
- Sweetheart Latte - Hibiscus, Milk, Honey
- Pink Spice - Hibiscus, Milk, Cinnamon
- Zobo - Hibiscus, Ginger, Ginger
- Berry-Blue Hibiscus "Pie" - Hibiscus, Honey, Mint
Milk-based drink recipes in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly
Here are all of the special Milk-based drink recipes, arranged in their Brewpad order, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly:
- Bedchamber - Milk, Cinnamon, Honey
- Le Menthol - Milk, Mint, Lemon
- Lemony Snippet - Milk, Honey, Lemon
- Milky Way - Milk, Honey, Mint
- STMJ - Milk, Ginger, Honey
Good luck unlocking all of the special drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly!