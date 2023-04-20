Coffee Talk Episode 2 walkthrough for how to get the best endings in Hibiscus and Butterfly

In our Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly walkthrough we cover which drinks you need to make to reach each character’s best ending.

Brewing the wrong drink at the wrong time in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly can change the direction of a character’s story, so, if you want them all to have happy endings, you need to know the correct drink.

Below we’ve outlined the drink recipes you need to make to reach the best endings in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly and, if you want to unlock all of Brewpad drinks, visit our special drinks recipe list.

Day 1 Tuesday 19th September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Day One - Tuesday 19th September - in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly begins with Jorji asking to try one of your new teas. You pick either: Butterfly Pea - Blue Pea, Blue Pea and Blue Pea

- Blue Pea, Blue Pea and Blue Pea Hibiscus Tea - Hibiscus, Hibiscus and Hibiscus We recommend making a note of which tea you gave him, because it will be important later on. If you’d like to follow along with our path through the game, then choose Hibiscus Tea, but, again, it’s up to you. You will also be prompted to give Jorji the Postcard. Next, you’ll need to make a Matcha for Lucas with the ingredients being - Green Tea, Green Tea and Green Tea. Finally, Riona will make her first visit to the cafe and ask for a Blue Pea Latte - Blue Pea, Milk and Milk - with Latte Art, which you can do after the drink is made. I'm not good at Latte Art... While not required for achieving the best endings in Coffee Talk Episode 2, you can unlock the 'Art Takes Time' achievement by spending a total of one hour making Latte Art in the game.

Day 2 Wednesday 20th September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Day Two - Wednesday 20th September - in Coffee Talk: Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly begins with Lucas revisiting the coffee shop. The drink he’s after is a Bee’n Buzzy which is made from Coffee, Honey and Milk. Your next guest is Myrtle and the spiced milk tea she asks for is a Shai Adeni, which needs Tea, Milk and Cinnamon. Finally, Aqua will make an appearance asking for a Blue Pea Tea with a lot of mint. The drink she desires is Aqua’s Tranquilitea made from Blue Pea, Mint and Mint. Serving Myrtle and Aqua the correct drinks listed above will unlock the 'Overflowing Warmth' achievement.

Day 3 Thursday 21st September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Your first customer on Day Three, Thursday 21st September, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly is Lua. The drink she’s looking for is Pink Spice, which is made from Hibiscus, Milk and Cinnamon. Next, Amanda will make her first visit and her drink is Blue Lightning. Its ingredients are Blue Pea, Ginger and Ginger. Your final drink is for Silver who would like something floral, refreshing, sweet and blue. The drink in question is Flowerbed made from Blue Pea, Honey and Mint.

Day 4 Friday 22nd September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Day Four - Friday 22nd September - in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly is where handing over items to your customers truly comes into play. If you want to unlock all of the best endings, then, you need to make sure you’re handing the right item to the right customer. Yet, you can unlock a few achievements by handing over the wrong item or forgetting to give customer’s their items completely. First to visit is Rachel and, if you want to fulfil her desire for a colourful latte, make her a Sweetheart Latte with Hibiscus, Milk and Honey. You can also give Rachel the Fidget Spinner from Lucas to unlock the 'Fellow Influencer' achievement - don’t worry, she’ll give it back! Giving her this drink will, on Day 13 (Sunday 1st October), unlock both a new music track and the 'First Love' achievement. There are three more tracks and achievements to unlock relating to the drinks you give Rachel today, so, if you’d like to earn every achievement, you will need to replay this drink, skip ahead to Day 13 three additional times to unlock them all. The achievements, along with the drinks they require, are: Dreamin’ Blue - Unlocks the 'Wistful Nights' achievement and Dreamin’ Blue music track

- Unlocks the 'Wistful Nights' achievement and Dreamin’ Blue music track Milk Honey Green Tea - Unlocks the 'Comfortable With You' achievement and Milk Honey Green Tea music track

- Unlocks the 'Comfortable With You' achievement and Milk Honey Green Tea music track Serve any other drink - Unlock the 'Nothing to Show…' achievement Once you’ve unlocked all three tracks, return to this day for a final time, give Rachel one for her inspiration drinks and finish the day before skipping ahead to Day 13. This time Rachel will have a full album ready for you, which will unlock the 'True Fan' achievement. Your next guest is Riona who asks for a blue latte with a hint of sweetness. Serve her a Dreamin’ Blue - made from Blue Pea, Milk and Honey - and remember to give her Lucas’ Personal Contact Info. Finally, Gala will make a visit. He would like a Gala Had, which is made from Tea, Milk and Ginger. You also need to give him the Fidget Spinner from Lucas, which will also unlock the 'Child’s Play' achievement.

Day 5 Saturday 23rd September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly On Day Five, Saturday 23rd September, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly Jorji will be your first customer. He wants a Sweet Coffee made from Coffee, Coffee and Honey and don’t forget to give him the Lighter. Hyde will be your next customer and will ask for a specific bold red drink, but you can’t make the correct drink as you’re out of ginger. Don’t worry though, you’ll have the chance to give him this drink soon, but, for now, feel free to make him any drink. We recommend making one of the special drinks you’re missing in the Brewpad and, for the full list, visit our special drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 guide. No matter which drink you make, remember to give Hyde the Keycard. This will also earn you the 'Saved $100' achievement. Finally, Lucas will ask for a drink inspired by a pumpkin latte. The drink you’re looking for is a Cinnamon Latte made from Coffee, Milk and Cinnamon.

Day 6 Sunday 24th September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Lua is your first customer on Day Six, Saturday 24th September, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly. She would like a strong coffee with spice, so make her a Jahe Tubruk from Coffee, Coffee and Ginger. Your next customer is Hyde and we recommend making him a Zobo using Hibiscus, Ginger and Ginger. This is the drink he was asking for yesterday and, since ginger is back in stock, you can make it now, which will unlock the 'Blood(ish) Red' achievement. Finally, Baileys will arrive and you should make him a Chocobee Miruku from Chocolate, Honey and Milk.

Day 7 Monday 25th September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly You only have to make two drinks on Day Eight, Monday 25th September, of Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly and both are for Silver. Silver’s first drink is a Black Lemon made from Coffee, Coffee and Lemon. You should also give Silver the Agent’s ID Card. This will unlock the 'Watch your pocket!' achievement. Don’t worry if you forget to give Silver the Agent’s ID Card, you will still unlock a version of Silver and Amanda’s good ending, but, for the best ending, you will need to hand over the card. Silver’s second drink is Honey Chocolate made from Chocolate, Honey and Honey.

Day 8 Tuesday 26th September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly You’ll have to make six drinks during Day Eight, Tuesday 26th September, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly. The day begins with Gala who’d like an STMJ, which is made from Milk, Ginger and Honey. If you forgot to give Hyde the Keycard or want to read some new dialogue, then give Gala the keycard now. Your next customer is Riona and her drink is a Russian Tea. This is made from Tea, Lemon and Cinnamon. The third guest for this night is Jorji and he would like an Espresso, which is made from Coffee, Coffee and Coffee. Remember to give him the Lighter! Your fourth and final customer is Lucas. His first drink of the night is a Spanish Sahara made from Chocolate, Milk and Ginger. Eventually Jorji will ask for another drink. This time make him a Teh Jahe Rosella from Hibiscus, Ginger and Honey. For your final drink, make Lucas a Galaxy Mint Tea using Blue Pea, Mint and Lemon.

Day 9 Wednesday 27th September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly On Day Nine, Wednesday 27th September, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly, you’ll first be visited by Gala. His drink is Gala Tea made with Blue Pea, Milk and Ginger. Next to arrive is Hyde and, interestingly, he’ll ask for anything you’ve seen him enjoy recently or the drink he had when he first visited the coffee shop in the original Coffee Talk game. We went for the first drink from the original Coffee Talk, which is Jahe Tubruk which is made from Coffee, Coffee and Ginger. Finally, Lua will visit and she wants a lemon and honey drink, so we made her a Lemon Honey Chocolate with Chocolate, Lemon and Honey.

Day 10 Thursday 28th September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly If this is your first playthrough of Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly and you’ve been following our recommended route for the best endings, then you’ll notice that Day 10, Thursday 28th September, will have a missing customer once you’ve completed it. This customer will only visit if you’ve given Riona such bad service by constantly giving her the wrong drink that she’ll no longer visit the coffee shop. Since you’ve been following the route we’ve been outlining, however, Riona will still be frequenting the coffee shop and, therefore, this visitor won’t come. The following customers, along with their drink, are who will visit your cafe if you’re going for the best endings in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Jorji will be your first customer and you need to make a Queimada using Coffee, Honey and Lemon. Once again, you need to give Jorji the Lighter. Giving Jorji the correct drink will cause two characters who won’t order, but will unlock the 'Hardboiled Advice' achievement, to visit. Riona will be your next customer, so make her a Midsummer Night’s Dream using Tea, Lemon and Honey.

Day 11 Friday 29th September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Day 11, Friday 29th September, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly begins with Baileys visiting the coffee shop. He will ask for a drink using either Hibiscus or Blue Pea tea, with Milk and Honey. Feel free to pick which of the two teas you prefer! Amanda will be your next customer and she will ask for a drink made from ingredients you haven’t used in her drinks before. We went for a Hibiscus Latte made from Hibiscus, Milk and Milk. Finally, you need to make a hot chocolate drink for Silver. The drink in question is 299.792.458 and is made from Chocolate, Honey and Ginger.

Day 12 Saturday 30th September drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly On Day 12, Saturday 30th September, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly, Aqua will make her second visit. This time she would like a cup of chai, so make her a Masala Chai using Tea, Ginger and Cinnamon. Next up is Hendry who wants a STMJ, which is made using Milk, Ginger and Honey. Gala will ask for a drink next, so make him a Teh Jahe Rosella using Hibiscus, Ginger and Honey. You will also want to give Gala the Wedding Invite. If, however, you forget to give him the invite, you’ll unlock the 'Unsolicited Bouncer' achievement. Finally, Jorji will arrive and ask for an Espresso made from Coffee, Coffee and Coffee. You need to give him Riona’s Contact Info along with his drink.

Day 13 Sunday 1st October drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly Day 13, Sunday 1st October, of Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly begins with Rachel visiting the shop. If you gave her a drink which inspired her back on Day Four, she will ask for Milk, which, unsurprisingly, is made from Milk, Milk and Milk. You will also then unlock the music track and achievement connected to the drink you gave her back on Day Four. While we recommend giving Rachel beverage inspiration to ensure you witness her best ending, you will need to make her a Bedchamber - Milk, Cinnamon and Honey - if you didn’t inspire her. Riona will also visit the coffee shop on this day and you’ll have to make a drink which tastes like sweet blueberry pie with Hibiscus and Mint. This unique drink is the Berry-Blue Hibiscus "Pie" made from Hibiscus, Honey and Mint.

Day 14 Monday 2nd October drinks in Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus and Butterfly You only have to make one drink on Day 15, Monday 2nd October, in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly. The drink in question is After Midnight and it’s made from Chocolate, Honey and Mint. Everyone will have the same drink, so, once served, you can sit back and enjoy the story.