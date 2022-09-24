Check out this Metal: Hellsinger behind-the-scenes mini-documentary

The Outsiders and Funcon have released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video showcasing how the rhythm FPS came to be.

Exploring the "origins of the game, including exclusive interviews with the game's creators, music composers, and some of its amazing voice talent", the BTS documentary also includes conversations with the soundtrack creators, Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg of Two Feathers.

You can check out the 15-minute video – which includes a sneaky peek at Two Feathers' "huge live concert" at Gamescom – below:

Metal: Hellsinger - Behind the Scenes Video

Metal: Hellsinger is a superb rhythm game in which you play a voiceless demon battling her way out of hell, slaying demons to the beat of an original metal soundtrack performed by the likes of Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), and Randy Blythe (Lamb of God).

We gave Metal: Hellsinger a "Recommended" badge, calling it a"lean and tightly-restrained mashup of more than just Rock Band and Doom, Metal: Hellsinger captures the earnest spirit of an underloved genre".

"Hellsinger is a light-feeling game compared to most, relatively short, although extended somewhat by side challenges and indefinitely by its leaderboards, with a campy, kill-the-devil story of fallen angels and giant skeletons that plays out like a moving Iron Maiden album cover," we said. "But all of this folds into a kind of irresistibly earnest spirit, a sense of total, shameless, cringeless, full-hearted sincerity."