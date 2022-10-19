Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC specs detailed

Ahead of its imminent release, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 team has detailed its all-important PC specs.

In addition to these specs, Infinity Ward has also announced those who pre-ordered the game digitally will be able to get their preloads on the go from today (19th October). This will in turn offer up those eight days of early campaign access announced in August, which will go live tomorrow.

Watch on YouTube The PC launch trailer for Modern Warfare 2.

Meanwhile, preloading for the full release (which, unlike the early access mentioned above, will include the multiplayer and Special Ops elements) can begin from the 26th October ahead of the game's official launch on the 27th/28th, depending on where you are playing.

Modern Warfare 2's PC launch rollout.

As for those Modern Warfare 2 PC specs, they are as follows:

Operating System

Minimum: Windows 10 64 Bit (Latest Update)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64 Bit (Latest Update) // Windows 11 64 Bit (Latest Update)

Minimum: Intel Core I3-6100 / Core I5-2500K OR AMD RYZEN 3 1200

Recommended: Intel Core I5-6600K / Core I7-4770 OR AMD RYZEN 5 1400

Competitive: Intel Core I7-8700K OR AMD RYZEN 7 1800X

Ultra 4K: Intel Core I9-9900K OR AMD RYZEN 9 3900X

Minimum: 4 GB

Recommended: 6 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Minimum/ Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 72GB at Launch

Minimum/ Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB

Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high-resolution assets. The option can be turned off in the game's settings.

Video Card

Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Minimum: 2 GB

Recommended: 4 GB

Competitive: 8 GB

Ultra 4K: 10 GB

NVIDIA: 516.59

AMD: 22.9.1

The same information, but now in a nice picture.

Elsewhere in Modern Warfare 2 news, earlier this month publisher Activision confirmed that new Call of Duty players on PC will still need to verify their identity via an SMS message.

This is even in light of Activision's other half Blizzard rolling back on the unpopular requirement for Overwatch 2 following its shambolic launch.