Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-orders offer eight days of campaign early access

The powers that be at Call of Duty have announced that those who digitally preorder Modern Warfare 2 will be able to play through the game's campaign eight days before its official release.

So, instead of waiting until the 28th October to flex your muscles with Captain Price and co, you will be able to get a headstart on the 20th October instead. To accompany this news, we also got a bite-size trailer for the game's campaign, which you can see below.

Watch on YouTube Moder Warfare 2 early access campaign teaser.

Meanwhile, in a new post, Activision states: "This Campaign features missions in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and is set to be an incredible experience on numerous levels: offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions in both plain sight and under the cover of darkness."

In addition to this early access, those that preorder will also get early access to the game's open beta, which is happening this September. For this, PlayStation users will get an exclusive weekend ahead of anyone else. You can check out our full rundown on Modern Warfare 2's open beta here.

If all this has tempted you to preorder the game for yourself, you can do so by following this link.

Earlier this month, developer Infinity Ward gave us a preview of Modern Warfare 2's Shoothouse inspired map, Farm 18. A previous map was also announced - the Marina Bay Grand Prix map. This one was inspired by the Singapore F1 street circuit of the same name, but with a much darker tone.

Meanwhile, Activision is primed to host an "era-defining livestream franchise event" next month. Here, the publisher will fully reveal the multiplayer mode featured in Modern Warfare 2, and additionally feature Warzone on mobile.