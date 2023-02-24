Calendar app company confirms The Day Before trademark dispute

The Day Before developer Fntastic is embroiled in a trademark dispute with a Korean calendar app of the same name, Eurogamer can confirm.

Earlier this month, Fntastic tweeted that videos of its forthcoming game had been removed from Steam and YouTube due to a trademark dispute. "The so-called 'owner' of the rights to the title is the creator of the calendar app, which has nothing to do with the games category," the studio said.

Now, in a response to Eurogamer, the developer of the calendar app has confirmed it holds the trademark rights to the app's name 'The Day Before' and is "taking measures to protect trademark rights".

Watch on YouTube The Day Before trailer shows 10 minutes of gameplay.

"We first distributed the app under the name 'The Day Before' in 2010 to provide anniversary count app services used in many countries around the world," the app developer stated.

"We hold trademark rights to the app's name 'The Day Before' and have so far recorded over 40m downloads.

"Since the trademark registration in Korea in 2015, we have held the right (registered in the name of 'The Day Before' CEO Lee Sun-jae). Knowing that the game of the same name was produced, we are taking measures to protect trademark rights.

"We currently hold trademark rights in Korea, the United States, China, Russia, Japan, Vietnam, and the European Union."

Mytona Fntastic Limited (MFL) has filed an administrative trial in Korea, but the app developer was unable to "deliver the details of the ongoing part".

"We want to solve the trademark problem as soon as possible and continue to protect the app so that users can use it without worrying," it concluded.

Fntastic has been criticised for its lack of transparency, with development receiving multiple delays and a lack of real gameplay shown until very recently.

In response the developer has hit back at "disinformation" and "lack of fact-checking" online.

Eurogamer has contacted Fntastic for further comment on the trademark dispute.