The Day Before publisher apologises for game as Steam refunds open

Mytona, the publisher of disastrous zombie MMO The Day Before, has issued an apology for the game and will work with Steam to open refunds.

Yesterday, developer Fntastic shut down with immediate effect, stating the game had "failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue". This was just days after it launched and swiftly received a highly negative response from players.

"We are sorry for the fact that the game didn't meet the expectations of the majority of the players," reads a statement from Mytona, noting it's an investor in the game.

"Today we will work with Steam to open up refunds for any players who choose to make a refund. We're in contact with Fntastic regarding the future of the game."

pic.twitter.com/0aRSiBgYx4 — Mytona (@mytona_official) December 11, 2023

A post from Fntastic on X, formerly Twitter, adds that refunds will be available for any player regardless of game time. It also notes it's received no money from sales of the game.

#thedaybefore #fntastic #mytona

Answer to those who ask for a refund. Mytona and we're currently working with Steam to allow refunds for any player who chooses to request one, regardless of game time. Fntastic received $0 and will receive nothing from The Day Before sales. — Fntastic (@FntasticHQ) December 12, 2023

Eurogamer has contacted Valve for comment on offering refunds on Steam.

The closure of Fntastic has had a number of knock-on effects.

Not least of all, The Day Before is no longer available to purchase on Steam. The game's page remains but there is no purchase option. In addition, Fntastic CEO Eduard Gotovstev has removed his X account, though it's unclear why.

The game's Discord server has also been wiped, Eurogamer can confirm.

The Discord server has had all content wiped. | Image credit: Eurogamer

It's also been spotted that The Wild Eight, available on Steam, had its developer changed from Fntastic to Eight Points yesterday, as per SteamDB.

According to that game's Kickstarter, the developer was originally Eight Points but changed its name to Fntastic. However, a Rock Paper Shotgun article from 2017 states The Wild Eight was sold to publisher Hype Train Digital as Fntastic went on to make a new game, Dead Dozen. Perhaps the developer of Eight Points was simply listed incorrectly on Steam, but the timing of the change has certainly added to confusion around Fntastic.

Eurogamer has contacted Hype Train for clarification.

At release on 7th December, The Day Before achieved a concurrent player peak of 38,104, according to SteamDB. Four days later, the concurrent player count had dropped to 4768 at midnight 11th December. That's a drop in players of over 87 percent and has since dropped further.

It's been a messy launch and end for The Day Before, then, which was mired in controversy from the start. Fntastic repeatedly refuted claims the game was a scam, though its launch will have done little to change the minds of players.