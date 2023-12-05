If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Day Before developer apologises for marketing ahead of game's release

"We learn something new and improve ourselves every single day."

The Day Before key art
Image credit: Fntastic
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Fntastic, developer of zombie MMO The Day Before, has apologised for its marketing ahead of the game's release later this week.

The developer shared a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, addressed to future players, supporters, and people who "didn't believe in us".

To the latter, Fntastic said: "We made this game for you, too. We accept any kind of criticism and don't hold a grudge against you."

Newscast: Are there too many video game remakes and remasters?Watch on YouTube

It continued: "Please forgive us for not doing the best marketing and teasers. We learn something new and improve ourselves every single day.

"Please don't accuse us of scamming; that's not true. We didn't take a penny from anyone.

"Please don't accuse us of asset flip; that's not true also. Our team worked day and night for five years to make our dream game a reality.

"Please don't underestimate our work; it wasn't easy. We are like you; we worked hard. And we're incredibly happy that our game will finally see the light of day for everyone to explore."

The statement aims to set the record straight ahead of the release of The Day Before on 7th December.

The game's development was embroiled in controversy. Following multiple delays and minimal information on the MMO, Fntastic was forced to rebuff suggestions the game was a scam. That followed criticism the studio had employed unpaid volunteers.

Later in 2023, the game was removed from Steam following a bizarre trademark dispute with a calendar app of the same name.

The Day Before will be released on Steam in early access priced at $39.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

The Day Before

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Fntastic MyTona PC PS5 Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments