Buy the Meta Quest 3 from House of Fraser and get a £50 gift card in this early Black Friday deal

It's less than a week until Black Friday and retailers are already busy with bringing out a lot of deals, and we're busy with getting the best ones to your attention.

When it comes to discounts, we're less likely to find this with the newest released tech items, but even though the Meta Quest 3 was just released last month, you can make something of a saving with your other holiday shopping from House of Fraser, which is providing shoppers with a free £50 gift card for every £250 you spend.

Given that the 128GB version of the Meta Quest 3 is just £20.01 short of £500, you could opt to buy something else from House of Fraser and then you'll instantly gain an additional £50 value to your gift card. Don't forget that if you buy a Quest 3 between now and next February, you'll also get a copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 for free, although the game is not releasing until 15th December.

Alternatively, if you're after a PlayStation VR2, its current price of £529.99 means buying it from House of Fraser will also get you two £50 gift cards totalling £100. That's enough to get Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Gran Turismo 7, which all feature excellent VR modes (note that Resident Evil 4's VR mode update releases this winter).

If you're a PC gamer and want to leverage your rig's hardware to get the most out of VR then you may also be interested in this HTC Vive Pro 2 discounted to £899 at Amazon, the lowest price we've seen for this complete PC VR kit including headset, controllers and base stations.

If you're on the lookout for other console or PC deals, be sure to check out our guide to the best early Black Friday deals as we keep you posted on all the best and latest gaming and tech deals out there. We're also tracking other early Black Friday VR headset deals here.