Get the HTC Vive Pro 2 full VR kit for £899 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale

Amazon's Black Friday Week is already under way, with many huge savings to be found across a range of gaming and tech items.

While there have been discounts for the more popular all-in-one Meta Quest 2, if you're looking for a greater VR experience that can leverage your PC hardware, then the HTC Vive Pro 2 is one of the best albeit priciest PC VR headsets. Fortunately, it's been cut to its lowest price yet as you can get the full kit for just £899, down from its original price of £1,399.

The Vive Pro 2 headset raises the game for VR compared to the Quest 2 with dual LCD screens displaying 5K resolution with 120 degreesfield of view, while its 120Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth immersive experience in the most cutting edge PCVR titles. You will of course also need a PC rig with beefy specs as well.

While the HTC Vive Pro 2 headset by itself has also been reduced to £479, you really do want the controllers and base stations for tracking both headset and controller movements to get the most out of your VR experience. So having the full kit for less than £1,000, and at the lowest it's been on offer, really is a good deal for those who want a full PC VR experience.

If you're on the lookout for great console deals instead, then make sure you check out our guide to the best early Black Friday deals where we'll be keeping you up to the date with the latest deals as they come in from now until the big day itself.