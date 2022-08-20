Borderlands' Moxxi's blended scotch whiskey is back in stock

Good news for Borderlands fans who like a tipple - Moxxi's Finest whiskey is back in stock.

Developed in conjunction with Ballatine's, Moxxi's Finest is Moxxi's "very own exclusive bottle of whiskey". "Like most things in life", the re-released Ballantine’s x Moxxi Bar Edition is available to buy now on a first come, first served basis.

Watch on YouTube Borderlands x Ballantine's | Announcing Moxxi's New Business Venture

Players who manage to grab a bottle will also get access to "four exclusive and playable in-game heads from Pandora" courtesy of a QR code on the bottle.

Balletine's Finest Moxxi's Bar Edition is out now for £22.95 via The Whiskey Exchange. Head on over to the Ballatine website for recipes of four "exclusive cocktails": Apocalypse Spritz, a Bloodshot Eye, a Sandbox Sip and the Moxxi’s Mule.

Good things come to those who wait, sugar 😉 My limited-edition whisky is back! Check out this little video from yours truly and head over here to get your hands on a bottle! 💋 https://t.co/hLzwC3Xy0c pic.twitter.com/n6aV7SXJbO — Moxxi (@MoxxisFinest) August 19, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"A collaboration between Ballantine's and Gearbox Entertainment's Borderlands franchise, one of the most popular first-person shooter games in the world," the store description declares.

"This limited-edition Ballantine's Finest champions Borderlands' Mad Moxxi, a bold and daring non-playable character who owns a bar on Pandora - one of the planets in Borderlands. The striking label features Moxxi herself and embodies her colourful style, as well as a QR code that gives fans of the game access to exclusive gameplay skins."

Earlier this week, a surprising Amazon listing provided fresh details on New Tales from the Borderlands, the Gearbox-developed follow-up to Telltale Games' 2014 episodic adventure of almost the same name. Though not formally announced, the listing suggests it'll launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, and PC on 21st October.

As Matt summarised for us at the time, original developer Telltale shut its doors in 2018 - and given the relative commercial failure of the original game - it seemed like a sequel might never come to pass. However, Borderlands developer Gearbox surprised everyone back in April when it announced that a follow-up wasn't just in the works but would be out by the end of the year.

In related news, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' fourth DLC chapter, Shattering Spectreglass, is out now, "expanding the endgame experience" with a new class, better character creation options, a new boss, and "incredible loot".