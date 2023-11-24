Black Friday VPN deals 2023: best offers and sales

It's Black Friday, and if you've got a bunch of important or personal docs saved on your PC or laptop that you want to protect from prying eyes, you might want to invest in a virtual private network (VPN) subscription.

There's loads of affordable VPN plans on the market throughout the year, but Black Friday is one of the best times to pick up a VPN subscription for extra cheap, with brands like Surfshark, Privado and Nord VPN all offering their best Black Friday deals.

A VPN helps protect your data and privacy online and can make it easier to stream online content. It will also let you hide your IP address by switching to one of thousands of VPN servers around the world and secure your online connection.

If you don't already have one, or you need to renew or upgrade your current VPN subscription soon, make sure to bookmark this page so that you can nab a great VPN Black Friday deal today.

Here's our rundown of the best Black Friday VPN deals.

UK

US

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or virtual private network, essentially acts as a security screen for your devices by routing all of your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel. One subscription usually covers multiple devices which means you can use it on your mobile or tablet, too.

What is the cheapest and best VPN?

Out of the VPNs linked here, Express VPN is consistently rated the highest, with encryption powerhouse Nord VPN trailing at a close second. If you're looking for the cheapest VPN deal, Surfshark costs the least per month in the UK and the US, though the service is slightly slower compared to the rest. Monthly charges will revert back to normal after the allotted time, so remember to take that into account!

Will there be any VPN Black Friday deals?

We expect most VPN services will offer Black Friday deals, either with money knocked off the overall price or offering some extra months for free. It's worth bookmarking this page as we will be updating it regularly, plus we expect there will also be some early Black Friday deals, too.