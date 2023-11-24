Best Black Friday mobile phone deals 2023

Black Friday is here, and we've already seen plenty of great mobilde phone deals. So if you're thinking about upgrading your phone, there's a great chance to get what you want for less this weekend. We're covering all the best discounts whether you're looking for a better camera, a faster processor for playing games, or just something that looks nicer, you'll find smartphone deals below for iPhones, Google Pixels, and Samsung Galaxy phones.

It's worth noting that there are some fantastic mobile phone deals all year round, meaning Black Friday deals may not always be the best the prices have ever been. Either way, if you spot a deal on a phone you're interested in, we recommend grabbing it today so that you don't miss out on a good deal.

Today's Best Black Friday phone deals

We're updating this page as we spot more Black Friday mobile phone deals, but we're also tracking them over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account so follow us there and bookmark this page to make sure you don't miss out.

Where to find the best Black Friday mobile phone deals

Where to find Black Friday unlocked iPhone deals

Apple released its new range of iPhones this year with the iPhone 15. Like last year there's the standard iPhone 15 and the slightly larger 15 plus, which start at £799/$799 and £899/$899 respectively. Then the Pro and Pro Max iPhones are £999/$999 and £1199/$1199 each. Apple's new phones very rarely go on sale this soon after release, but the older versions like the 14, 13, and SE, will go down in price.

While this year's iPhones got the A16 bionic chip, the iPhone 14 and 13s use the same A15 Bionic chip, which isn't that big of an upgrade itself, so getting a 14 or 13 can be a lot cheaper while giving you the same reliable iPhone experience. Right now, an iPhone 13 can be had for around £550/$550, while the iPhone 14 is on sale for £649/$700. You can also go for the iPhone SE 3rd generation for £429/$429 if you really want an iOS phone on a budget. We'll highlight which places have discounts on iPhones down below:

UK

US

Where to find Black Friday unlocked Samsung mobile deals

If you're looking for a new phone on the Android side of the market, then Samsung is sure to have something to suit you. Their flagship offerings of the S23 Ultra and its smaller versions are very impressive pieces of tech, and start at £849/$849 for the base model and reach £1249/$1249 for the Ultra. If you want something even flashier, then Samsung is leading the way with foldable tech. The Z Fold 5 folds open into a mini tablet, while the Flip 5 closes down into half the size like flip phones of the past to easily fit in your pocket.

The S23 series has been out for a while now and we're hoping to see a few deals on it through the weekend, and there are opportunities to get even bigger savings on cheaper phones like the S21 Fan Edition (FE), which is now easy to find for under £400/$400 and could get even lower. We'll highlight which places have discounts on Samsung phones down below:

US

Where to find Black Friday unlocked Google Pixel deals

For those die-hard Android users, Google's range of Pixel phones are the obvious choice when picking a phone because they get those software updates before anyone else and also get some of the longest software and security support updates. Google's phones are more than their software though, boasting some of the best quality cameras we've seen on a smartphone. Google have recently announced their Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones.

There are three great options with the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro which is larger with a more impressive 120Hz display, and the cheaper Pixel 7a which for less than £400/$400 still gives you that new Google Tensor chip and that amazing camera quality. We'll highlight which places have discounts on Pixel phones down below:

UK

US

Black Friday is a great opportunity to grab a new phone for less, so bookmark this page and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter to make sure you don't miss out on the best deals. We're covering lots of other tech for Black Friday, so check out our Black Friday gaming tracker as well to help yourself save even more money as we move through November.